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“Even When Fears And Doubt Show Up, You Also Show Up”- Says Berbician & Attorney Marleen Humphrey-Dalton

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — From humble beginnings in No. 2 Village, East Canje, Berbice, to the Bar of the Supreme Court of Judicature, newly admitted Attorney-at-Law Marleen Humphrey-Dalton has transformed financial adversity, single-handed sacrifice, and the emotional pain of family separation into a triumph of professional achievement.

Humphrey-Dalton was formally admitted to the local Bar on Monday, October 5, 2026, marking the culmination of an arduous academic and personal journey.

Raised by her grandmother in rural Berbice, the mother of a ten-year-old daughter navigated full-time employment within the court system, intense university studies, revoked law school admission, and a two-year relocation to Trinidad and Tobago before securing her Legal Education Certificate (LEC).

Academic Grounding: From New Amsterdam Multilateral to Top Tier at UG

Her academic track record was forged early through discipline and scholastic consistency:

  • Secondary School Laurels: An alumna of the New Amsterdam Multilateral School, Humphrey-Dalton graduated in 2013 with passes in eleven CSEC subjects, earning nine Grade Ones and capturing the award for Best Graduating Female Student in Business Studies.
  • First Degree & Judicial Service: Before entering formal legal studies, she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in International Relations with Distinction from the University of Guyana (UG). Her passion for jurisprudence crystallized while working as a full-time staff member at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.
  • Encouragement to Pursue Law: Spurred by mentorship and direct encouragement from High Court Judge Madame Justice Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, she applied to read for her Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) at the University of Guyana.
  • Exceptional LL.B. Marks: Humphrey-Dalton completed her first year of the LL.B. program with a 3.98 GPA, placing her in the top one percent of the law faculty, and graduated with a cumulative 3.72 GPA, securing her position in the top ten of her graduating class.

“It was very different. The expectations and standards were very high and quite arduous, I would say,” Humphrey-Dalton shared, reflecting on the transition into legal training.

“It required time management, having to balance family… commitment to my studies, etcetera… I am the mother to one daughter who is ten years old.”

The Hugh Wooding Crucible: Revoked Admission and Cross-Border Separation

Gaining acceptance to the Hugh Wooding Law School (HWLS) in Trinidad and Tobago brought acute financial and domestic tests:

  • The Phantom Scholarship Crisis: Upon arriving in Trinidad, Humphrey-Dalton discovered that an anticipated scholarship did not materialize. With mandatory tuition fees unpaid, the law school revoked her admission. Through intervention and extraordinary financial support from a trusted friend, the fees were settled, allowing her reinstatement.
  • Separation from Family: The deepest personal hurdle was leaving her young daughter behind in Guyana for two full academic years to satisfy the mandatory in-person residency requirements at St. Augustine.
  • Earning the LEC: On September 4, 2026, she was officially awarded her Legal Education Certificate (LEC) by the Council of Legal Education.

“Even my daughter, who was I would say quite understanding, especially given the fact that Hugh Wooding required me to reside in Trinidad for two years…” she recounted regarding the sacrifices made by her family.

“In terms of support, how did you navigate through that?” reporter Antonio Dey asked.

“I have the support of colleagues… in the profession, my husband,” she explained, also acknowledging her grandmother, faith in God, and wider network.

A Message to Aspiring Youths

Now embarking on her legal career dedicated to integrity, equity, and judicial service, Humphrey-Dalton offered straightforward advice to young Guyanese facing socioeconomic barriers:

“I would say to give it your all. Even when fears and doubt show up, you also show up… You will eventually achieve your goal.”

Her journey stands as an example to youth across Region Six and the wider nation that perseverance, faith, and academic dedication can transform personal hardship into professional achievement.

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