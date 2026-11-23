HGP Nightly News – The Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) is demanding answers from the Government following remarks by United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth about Venezuela regaining its borders and territory, warning that Guyana’s sovereignty cannot be left open to interpretation.

In a statement issued Friday, the movement, led by Amanza O.R. Walton, called on the Government to urgently seek clarification from Washington.

The concern stems from remarks reportedly made by Hegseth during a November 18 visit to Caracas, where the United States and Venezuela announced a renewed military partnership.

According to an account published by the U.S. Department of War, Hegseth said peace would require Venezuela to “regain its borders and territory,” along with its national identity.

While those remarks were made in the context of combating narcoterrorism and other security threats, FGM questioned whether they carried broader implications for Guyana’s territorial integrity.

The movement pointed to what it described as an apparent contradiction between Hegseth’s comments and the U.S. Embassy’s reaffirmation of Washington’s support for the 1899 Arbitral Award, which established the boundary between Guyana and Venezuela.

FGM welcomed that reaffirmation but insisted that Hegseth’s remarks required a clear explanation.

The movement is now calling on the Government to disclose what concerns it has raised with Washington and what assurances, if any, have been received.

It also urged meaningful consultations with the Opposition on the matter.

“The Government cannot treat the Guyanese people as bystanders on a matter that goes to the heart of our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” FGM stated.

The movement reiterated its support for the proceedings before the International Court of Justice and maintained that the 1899 Arbitral Award represents a final settlement of the land boundary controversy.

It also rejected a negotiated settlement concerning the validity of the award, insisting that the matter should be determined by the ICJ.

FGM maintained that Guyanese deserve a full account of the Government’s engagement with Washington.

“On a matter of such consequence, silence and ambiguity simply will not suffice,” the movement declared.