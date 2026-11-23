HGP Nightly News – The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) is pushing for a major salary increase that could see entry-level public servants earning more than $140,000 monthly, up from the current $102,346.

The proposed increase of approximately 37.5% forms part of a three-year salary agreement being sought by the union, with adjustments retroactive to January 1, 2026.

In a November 18 letter to Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh, GPSU President Patrick Yarde outlined two options for the proposed salary adjustment.

Under the first proposal, $20,000 would be added to monthly salaries before a further 15% increase is applied, bringing entry-level pay to approximately $140,698.

The second option proposes adding $15,000 before applying a 20% increase, which would raise entry-level salaries to approximately $140,815.

The union has also offered to withdraw its demand for a review of the 2025 salary increases in an effort to reach an agreement with the Government.

Under the previous agreement, public servants received increases of 10% in 2024 and 8% in 2025.

GPSU is now seeking a three-year arrangement, with subsequent annual salary adjustments reflected in February payments.

Meanwhile, in a separate letter dated November 19, the union requested detailed payroll information from Public Service Permanent Secretary Dr. Soyinka Grogan.

The requested information includes salary bands and the number of filled and vacant positions across government ministries, departments and regional administrations.

The union has requested a response within five working days of receipt of the letter.

The proposals remain subject to negotiations, and no agreement on the requested increases has been announced.