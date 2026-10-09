MV BARIMA COI PUTS KINGSTON WHARF UNDER THE MICROSCOPE

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Members of the Commission of Inquiry investigating the MV Barima tragedy visited the Transport and Harbours Department’s Kingston Wharf on Thursday, where they toured the facility and interacted with staff as part of their ongoing fact-finding exercise.

The Commissioners were guided through several areas, including the cargo bond and passenger waiting area, while examining equipment and asking questions about operations at the facility.

The delegation also inspected vessels docked at the wharf, including the MV MaLisha and MV Kimbia.

Jamaica-based maritime expert and Commissioner Captain Hamada Fouda carried out a closer inspection of the MV MaLisha, examining sections of the vessel while taking photographs and notes.

During the walkthrough, Commissioners also examined cargo-handling equipment, including a weighing scale, with one Commissioner remarking, “This is brand new.”

Transport and Harbours Department Manager Yerlander Hughes and Marine Superintendent Corwayne Stephens were among the officials accompanying the Commission and providing information during the tour.

The Kingston Wharf is particularly significant to the inquiry as it was the departure point for the MV Barima before its ill-fated July 18 voyage to Port Kaituma.

Commission Chairman Justice Godfrey Smith did not offer an assessment following the inspection, telling reporters only: “We are working and gathering evidence.”

The Commission is continuing its site visits as it gathers information on the operations and systems connected to the MV Barima tragedy.

Photo: Kaieteur News.