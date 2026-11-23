HGP Nightly News – The Director of Public Prosecutions is seeking to have Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed’s $150,000 bail revoked in his extradition matter, as proceedings at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court were temporarily put on hold on Monday.

The extradition hearing was adjourned until 1:00 p.m. after the court was informed that attorneys involved in the matter were attending the High Court proceedings.

Mohamed, who is currently on remand in a separate cybercrime case, appeared in the witness box in shackles when the matter was called.

Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman said she had received information through the court clerk that attorney Siand Dhurjon was unavailable.

She also questioned Nazar Mohamed about the whereabouts of attorney Roysdale Forde, who was reportedly attending the High Court proceedings.

With both attorneys unavailable, the extradition hearing could not continue at that time.

Prosecutor Herbert McKenzie subsequently requested that the matter resume at 1:00 p.m., following the conclusion of the High Court proceedings.

The Magistrate granted the request.

Meanwhile, security remained tight outside the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, with a heavy police presence and barricades erected around the compound.

The latest developments come as extradition proceedings against Azruddin Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed, enter another week.

The United States is seeking their extradition to face federal charges, more than a year after their arrest in connection with the request.