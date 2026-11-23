HGP Nightly News – Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman says criminal charges and unverified social media footage are not enough to justify revoking Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed’s extradition bail.

In a sworn affidavit filed in the High Court, Latchman defended her decision to keep Mohamed on bail, maintaining that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence to support its allegations against him.

The prosecution had alleged that Mohamed committed further offences and interfered with witnesses.

However, Latchman questioned the evidence presented, particularly social media video footage whose source, authenticity and chain of custody had not been established.

“Charges by themselves without more do not satisfy the court that Mr. Mohamed has committed an offence or is likely to commit an offence,” the Chief Magistrate declared.

She maintained that allegations alone cannot justify depriving an accused person of their liberty.

According to Latchman, decisions concerning bail must be grounded in evidence while respecting the constitutional right to liberty.

The Director of Public Prosecutions is now challenging her decision before the High Court.

That matter is scheduled to be heard on December 21.

The legal challenge comes as Mohamed continues to face extradition proceedings alongside his father, Nazar Mohamed, following a request from the United States.