Victoria Village Market On The Path To Revival : ‘The Village Nook’ and Local Vendors Unite to Re-Energize Guyana’s Historic First Village

By Shenecka Paul | HGP Nightly News |

VICTORIA, EAST COAST DEMERARA — The historic Victoria Village Market on the East Coast of Demerara is experiencing a vibrant cultural and economic resurgence, as grassroots organizers, traditional farmers, and contemporary creatives unite to restore commerce to Guyana’s very first post-emancipation village.

The revival of the weekly Victoria Village Market Day earlier this year has established a dynamic platform where fresh agricultural produce stands alongside local craftsmanship, creative wellness, and artisanal merchandise.

Spearheaded by community organizers Bryan Smith and Amanda Wilson, the initiative is designed to preserve Victoria’s ancestral legacy while serving as an economic incubator for local micro-enterprises, small farmers, and young entrepreneurs seeking sustainable livelihoods.

Honoring Lineage: Merging Commerce, Education, and Wellness

For Miss Alvina, participation in the revamped market day represents a full-circle tribute to multi-generational family roots in Victoria:

Ancestral Lineage: Her grandfather was a fixture at the village’s original marketplace selling ground provisions, while her father’s generation dedicated themselves to academic instruction as educators.

Her grandfather was a fixture at the village’s original marketplace selling ground provisions, while her father’s generation dedicated themselves to academic instruction as educators. The Village Nook Collaboration: Melding both legacies, Miss Alvina operates as both an entrepreneur and a wellness facilitator through The Village Nook , an arts, gallery, and creative hub established in 2022 that recently opened its physical doors in Victoria.

Melding both legacies, Miss Alvina operates as both an entrepreneur and a wellness facilitator through , an arts, gallery, and creative hub established in 2022 that recently opened its physical doors in Victoria. Interactive Art & Creative Wellness: Miss Alvina brings an experiential painting component directly to the market tarmac, allowing visitors and residents to pause, sip refreshments, and engage in intuitive painting amid the bustling trade stalls.

“I decided to merge education with business. So I’m here as an entrepreneur and a wellness facilitator under the Village Nook,” Miss Alvina explained.

“And we bring that hub to the market so that persons could stop and paint and sip on something cool and just indulge in intuitive painting and indulge in the village market.”

A Bustling Array: Ground Provisions, Prepared Meals, and Fashion

Across the market grounds, long-standing traders work alongside first-time stallholders, creating an energetic community marketplace:

Agricultural Abundance: Stalls display a diverse assortment of farm-fresh produce, indigenous ground provisions, citrus, and leafy vegetables cultivated along the coastal backlands.

Stalls display a diverse assortment of farm-fresh produce, indigenous ground provisions, citrus, and leafy vegetables cultivated along the coastal backlands. Apparel and Crafts: Beyond fresh produce, stalls feature everyday clothing, locally made handbags, footwear, and consumer goods.

Beyond fresh produce, stalls feature everyday clothing, locally made handbags, footwear, and consumer goods. Culinary Offerings: Shoppers and weekend commuters frequently stop to enjoy freshly cooked local meals and traditional Guyanese street food prepared by village cooks.

Vendor Aspirations: Securing Space and Expanding Stalls

While vendors express deep appreciation for the initiative’s return, stallholders are urging sustained community backing and structural support to scale the weekly event:

Expanding Produce Inflows: Traders voiced a desire to see more rural farmers bring their crops directly to the market square rather than routing them through distant commercial centers.

Traders voiced a desire to see more rural farmers bring their crops directly to the market square rather than routing them through distant commercial centers. Securing Permanent Weekly Growth: Organizers and vendors highlighted the need for dedicated municipal and communal backing to guarantee the long-term continuity of the market grounds.

“I would like to see this market extended more. I just wish that we could get some [more vendors to] sell and bring out their produce,” one local vendor urged.

Looking to the future, Miss Alvina underscored that restoring commercial vitality to Victoria’s marketplace is essential for youth development, ensuring the younger generation recognizes the historical significance of their village and understands the value of preserving communal enterprise.