Thursday, January 8, 2026
DUNCAN SAYS MOCHA RESIDENTS PAYING FOR LOTS WITHOUT WATER OR LIGHT

By HGPTV
HGP Nightly News – APNU Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan says he visited Mocha following ongoing reports about government housing activity in the area, and what he heard on the ground has raised sharp concerns about whether residents are seeing real development alongside the regularisation process.

In a statement, Duncan noted that Mocha has been publicly cited as part of the State’s housing and regularisation programme, with residents engaged on allocations and future development. However, he said residents in Fields 1 to 3 told him they have begun paying for house lots but still have no running water, no electricity, and no active infrastructure works underway.

In Fields 4 to 6, Duncan said residents reported that nothing is happening at all.Duncan also relayed concerns from long-standing occupants who, he said, claim they were told they would have to move but received no reasons, no written explanations, and only limited follow-up communication from housing authorities.

While he acknowledged there are poles identifying where streets are expected to be laid, Duncan said he saw no visible construction activity during his visit. He said he intends to return for a follow-up visit, arguing that housing policy should deliver clarity, basic services, and fairness, not uncertainty for families who have lived on the land for years.

