VENEZUELA FILES FINAL WRITTEN RESPONSE IN ICJ BORDER CASE

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The decades-old border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela moved one step closer to resolution on Monday as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) confirmed that Venezuela had submitted its Rejoinder — its final written response in the case over the 1899 Arbitral Award.

The ICJ notified the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation that Venezuela’s filing, submitted on August 11, 2025, meets the deadline set by the Court in June 2024. This document responds directly to Guyana’s Reply, which was filed in December 2024.

The Rejoinder marks the end of the written phase of proceedings. The ICJ will now schedule oral hearings on the merits of the case, after which the judges will deliberate and deliver a final, legally binding judgment.

In a statement, the Guyanese government welcomed the filing, saying it ensures the Court will have “all the factual and legal arguments of both Parties” when it delivers its decision — making the judgment “fully authoritative and incontestable.”

The border case centers on the 1899 Arbitral Award, which established the boundary between Guyana and Venezuela. Venezuela accepted the award for decades before later claiming it was invalid. Tensions escalated in recent years after the discovery of massive offshore oil reserves in Guyana’s territory, including in the disputed Essequibo region — an area making up nearly two-thirds of Guyana’s landmass.

Guyana took the case to the ICJ in 2018, arguing that the 1899 Award is a final and binding settlement under international law. In April 2023, the Court ruled it had jurisdiction to hear the case despite Venezuela’s objections.

The government reiterated its position that the matter must be resolved peacefully, stating: “Guyana remains steadfastly committed to the peaceful resolution of this controversy in accordance with international law by the ICJ — the world’s highest and most respected judicial authority.”

While the Court’s judgment will be final, it is unclear how Venezuela will respond if the ruling favors Guyana, as the dispute has long been tied to domestic politics in Caracas.

The ICJ’s oral hearings are expected to take place after the Court’s summer recess, potentially setting the stage for a historic ruling that could permanently settle one of South America’s longest-running territorial disputes.

