Thursday, January 8, 2026
HomeNewsRODRIGUES CONFIRMS OWNERSHIP OF PROPERTY AND COMPANY IN THE USA, SAYS EVERYTHING...
NewsPolitics

RODRIGUES CONFIRMS OWNERSHIP OF PROPERTY AND COMPANY IN THE USA, SAYS EVERYTHING IS “ABOVE BOARD”

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
2107

By:Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues has confirmed that she owns property and a company in the United States, maintaining that all her assets were legally acquired and are “above board.” However, official documents obtained by HGPTV Nightly News are now adding detail to that disclosure and intensifying political calls for greater transparency.

The minister’s comments came in response to allegations raised by Azruddin Mohamed, leader of We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), who recently released video recordings questioning her accumulation of assets both locally and overseas. Among the claims were assertions that Rodrigues owns multiple properties in Florida.

Addressing those allegations, Rodrigues said she can legally account for all of her assets. While she did not detail specific funding sources, she stated that properties acquired in Guyana and the United States were financed through mortgages. She further noted that, as a politically exposed person, her financial transactions would have been subject to enhanced scrutiny and regulatory checks.

However, documents reviewed by Nightly News provide additional clarity on at least one U.S. property transaction.

Public records from Broward County show that on March 11, 2024, a residential property located at 8601 NW 46th Court in Lauderhill was purchased for US$540,000. The seller is listed as Amil Dial Homes LLC, while the buyer is recorded as Susan Margaret Rodrigues, single, with the property registered in her personal name.

Notably, the Warranty Deed filed with the county records shows no mortgage attached to the transaction, indicating that the purchase was not financed through a bank loan reflected on the public record.

Shortly after that acquisition, a second filing shows the property being transferred from Rodrigues to a limited liability company for a nominal sum of US$10. Such transfers are commonly used legal mechanisms to move personally owned assets into a corporate structure. Public records indicate that the company belongs to the minister.

The documents therefore confirm that Rodrigues personally purchased the property for US$540,000, remained the beneficial owner throughout, and that the subsequent transfer did not constitute a resale but rather a change in how the asset is held.

In effect, the property was always hers.

There is no allegation of illegality arising from these records. However, analysts note that for public office holders, the central issue is transparency rather than criminality. While the documents establish who purchased the property and for what amount, they do not explain how the funds were sourced or whether the asset was declared at each stage in keeping with statutory requirements.

Those unanswered questions have now moved to the forefront of the political debate. At least three political parties have since called for Rodrigues’ removal from office, citing concerns over what they describe as her rapid accumulation of wealth.

For her part, the minister continues to insist that all of her assets are legitimate and properly accounted for. Public scrutiny, however, appears set to continue.

Previous article
STOP INTERFERENCE IN VENEZUELA’, ACTIVISTS SAY THE US IS TRAMPLING ON INTERNATIONAL LAW
Next article
DUNCAN SAYS MOCHA RESIDENTS PAYING FOR LOTS WITHOUT WATER OR LIGHT
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

SOPHIA MAN GETS 15 YEARS FOR TURNING REPUTED WIFE INTO A...

RESTRICTING TRAVEL WILL NOT STOP NEW VARIANTS – HEALTH MINISTER FRANK...