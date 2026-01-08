MCCOY HITS BACK CORRUPTION CLAIMS: ‘ASSETS ARE BUILT THROUGH FINANCING, NOT FACEBOOK’

HGP Nightly News – As corruption allegations continue to ricochet across Facebook, WhatsApp and TikTok, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Kwame McCoy is pushing back publicly, warning that what he describes as a deliberate misinformation campaign is now threatening trust in major state institutions.

Speaking during a video broadcast on Wednesday, McCoy argued that recent claims targeting government officials are being driven by “recklessness, ignorance and, in some cases, sheer hypocrisy.” He criticised commentators who try to judge the legitimacy of an official’s assets by directly matching them against annual salary figures, saying that approach misleads the public and amounts to “deception” rather than serious scrutiny.

McCoy insisted that asset ownership cannot be reduced to a simplistic salary calculation. He said people acquire assets through mechanisms such as mortgages, bank financing, structured loans, partnerships, retained earnings and long-term investment vehicles, and argued that pretending assets must be purchased outright from monthly earnings is either a willful distortion or a misunderstanding of how capital formation works.

He also claimed that some of the loudest critics demanding transparency are themselves facing confirmed allegations or charges involving fraud, tax evasion and corrupt practices, and he accused them of attempting to protect their own reputations by projecting guilt onto others.

He described this as a classic deflection tactic and urged the public to recognise it. Defending formal oversight systems, McCoy pointed to legal requirements for Members of Parliament to declare their assets, liabilities and business interests to the Integrity Commission, arguing that this framework allows for verification and investigation where evidence exists.

But he warned against what he called “trial by Facebook posts, WhatsApp rumours or TikTok ranting,” saying these attacks are designed to confuse the public, inflame emotions and erode confidence in governance.

McCoy urged citizens to reject what he described as “noise masquerading as scrutiny” and instead push for accountability grounded in evidence, due process and informed debate, rather than social media theatrics.

