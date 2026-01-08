Thursday, January 8, 2026
HomeArticlesMCCOY HITS BACK CORRUPTION CLAIMS: 'ASSETS ARE BUILT THROUGH FINANCING, NOT FACEBOOK'
ArticlesNewsPolitics

MCCOY HITS BACK CORRUPTION CLAIMS: ‘ASSETS ARE BUILT THROUGH FINANCING, NOT FACEBOOK’

By HGPTV
0
792

HGP Nightly News – As corruption allegations continue to ricochet across Facebook, WhatsApp and TikTok, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Kwame McCoy is pushing back publicly, warning that what he describes as a deliberate misinformation campaign is now threatening trust in major state institutions.

Speaking during a video broadcast on Wednesday, McCoy argued that recent claims targeting government officials are being driven by “recklessness, ignorance and, in some cases, sheer hypocrisy.” He criticised commentators who try to judge the legitimacy of an official’s assets by directly matching them against annual salary figures, saying that approach misleads the public and amounts to “deception” rather than serious scrutiny.

McCoy insisted that asset ownership cannot be reduced to a simplistic salary calculation. He said people acquire assets through mechanisms such as mortgages, bank financing, structured loans, partnerships, retained earnings and long-term investment vehicles, and argued that pretending assets must be purchased outright from monthly earnings is either a willful distortion or a misunderstanding of how capital formation works.

He also claimed that some of the loudest critics demanding transparency are themselves facing confirmed allegations or charges involving fraud, tax evasion and corrupt practices, and he accused them of attempting to protect their own reputations by projecting guilt onto others.

He described this as a classic deflection tactic and urged the public to recognise it. Defending formal oversight systems, McCoy pointed to legal requirements for Members of Parliament to declare their assets, liabilities and business interests to the Integrity Commission, arguing that this framework allows for verification and investigation where evidence exists.

But he warned against what he called “trial by Facebook posts, WhatsApp rumours or TikTok ranting,” saying these attacks are designed to confuse the public, inflame emotions and erode confidence in governance.

McCoy urged citizens to reject what he described as “noise masquerading as scrutiny” and instead push for accountability grounded in evidence, due process and informed debate, rather than social media theatrics.

Previous article
DUNCAN SAYS MOCHA RESIDENTS PAYING FOR LOTS WITHOUT WATER OR LIGHT
Next article
“WHO ARE THEY, WHERE WILL THEY LIVE?” FGM PRESSES GOVERNMENT ON MIGRANT DEAL WITH US
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Whopping$353.8B National Budget passed in Parliament

PRESIDENT ALI VOWS TO DELIVER JUSTICE AFTER REGENT STREET EXPLOSION