DRUG TRAFFICKERS DEPLOYING NEW TACTICS, CANU HEAD SAYS THE UNIT IS RELENTLESS IN ITS FIGHT

CANU Strengthens Regional and International Alliances to Counter Drug Trafficking

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) says it is tightening its operations to disrupt major drug trafficking networks across the region.

Speaking on the latest episode of Safeguarding Our Nation, CANU Head James Singh explained that the unit has been working shoulder-to-shoulder with the Guyana Defence Force, Guyana Police Force, and the Guyana Revenue Authority. On the international front, CANU has forged stronger ties with CARICOM, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), and Canada’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Singh noted that Guyana, though not a producer of cocaine, remains a key transshipment point because of its location between the Andean region and international consumer markets. While drugs previously moved through Guyana to North America, recent patterns show increased trafficking routes towards West Africa and Europe.

He also revealed the rise of synthetic drugs such as MDMA (ecstasy) entering Guyana from Europe, as well as foreign marijuana strains with higher THC content from North America, Colombia, Venezuela, and even Thailand. Singh further disclosed that foreign cartel members have attempted to embed themselves in Guyana, with several recently held abroad alongside Guyanese traffickers with large cocaine hauls.

CANU’s crackdown has not come without risks—Singh admitted he has received death threats from international crime networks. Still, he emphasized that the unit is going beyond seizures, targeting the root of the trade through its Drug Information Network and prevention campaigns, while urging the public to continue providing tips.

