Friday, May 23, 2025
JAGDEO: GUYANA MUST NOT PLAY INTO MADURO’S HANDS

By HGPTV
In a firm yet measured appeal to the nation, Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has called on Guyanese to remain calm and resolute in the face of what he describes as Venezuela’s “irrational” provocations over the longstanding border controversy.

Speaking at his weekly press conference at Freedom House on Thursday, Dr. Jagdeo stressed the importance of national unity and strategic patience as tensions rise ahead of Venezuela’s planned “sham elections” in Guyana’s Essequibo region.

“We cannot go by their playbook, that every time they sabre-rattle, we need to run around the place like headless chickens,” Jagdeo said, cautioning against reactionary decisions that could play into Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s narrative.

He continued, “Let us not lend Maduro the relevance he craves. Let us show him and the world what a united, principled Guyana looks like.” 

Jagdeo however echoed earlier warnings from the Chief-of-Defence Staff that any Venezuelan national residing in Guyana who attempts to vote in Venezuela’s May 25 elections in Essequibo would be deported. Likewise, Guyanese nationals who participate will face legal consequences.

“We control the entire 83,000 square miles of the sovereign state of Guyana,” Jagdeo declared, reinforcing the government’s uncompromising position on national sovereignty.

He also highlighted the importance of factual information in maintaining public trust, warning against the spread of misinformation. “I want to urge these political commentators, some of them from the opposition, to stop spreading Venezuelan fake news and propaganda,” he cautioned.

Dr. Jagdeo reaffirmed that Guyana’s approach, rooted in international law and diplomatic engagement, continues to garner global support. “We have the support of the ICJ, we have the support of the entire international community… and we as a nation need to stand together against this fraudulent regime and their fraudulent elections for the Essequibo region,” he stated.

The border controversy dates back to the 19th century and was thought to be settled in 1899 by an international arbitral tribunal that awarded the resource-rich Essequibo region to then British Guiana. However, in 1962, Venezuela began disputing the award, claiming it was invalid, a position that Guyana and the international community have consistently rejected.

In 2018, Guyana took the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ruled in 2020 that it had jurisdiction to hear the case. The matter remains before the Court, and Venezuela’s recent efforts, including plans to hold elections in the Essequibo, have been condemned by Guyana as illegal and provocative.

