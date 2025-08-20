HICKEN CAUTIONS OFFICERS AGAINST BREACHING FORCES S.O.P’S DURING ELECTIONS

Police Force Prepares for Elections With Stern Warning on Conduct

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday held a pre-elections operational muster at the Tactical Service Unit (TSU) Drill Square, Eve Leary. The session comes as the nation gears up for the General and Regional Elections on September 1, 2025.

During the muster, Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken delivered a strong warning to officers and ranks, stressing that there will be consequences for any actions taken outside of the Force’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and established policies. He emphasized the importance of professionalism, neutrality, and preparedness throughout the election period.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has confirmed that 757,690 electors are registered to vote. Members of the disciplined services will cast their ballots ahead of the general public on August 22, 2025.

According to GECOM, all essential election materials, including printed ballot papers, statements of polls, SOPs, forms, and tally sheets, have already arrived from Canada. A total of 6,999 members of the GPF, 3,160 from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), and 466 from the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) are eligible to vote in the advance polls.

The contesting political parties for this year’s elections are:

A Partnership for National Unity (APNU)

Alliance for Change (AFC)

Assembly of Liberty and Prosperity (ALP)

Forward Guyana Movement (FGM)

People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C)

We Invest in Nationhood (WIN)

