FORWARD GUYANA DRAGS GECOM TO COURT OVER ALLEGED BALLOT EXCLUSION

Georgetown, Guyana – Just days before the September 1 General and Regional Elections, the newly formed Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) has taken the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to court, accusing the body of unlawfully excluding its candidates from ballots in several hinterland regions.

The fixed date application, filed in the High Court under Part 56 of the Civil Procedure Rules, seeks constitutional relief on the grounds that the alleged omission violates Articles 59, 149, and 160 of the Constitution, along with provisions of the Representation of the People Act. The party, headed by former APNU+AFC parliamentarian Amanza Walton-Desir, has recently coalesced with the Assembly of Liberty and Prosperity (ALP).According to the affidavit, both FGM and the ALP have been left off ballots in Regions Seven, Eight, and Nine, while the ALP has also been excluded from ballots in Regions One and Two.

The parties insist they satisfied all legal requirements to contest the elections and accuse GECOM of trampling on the rights of their supporters.The application argues that voters in the affected regions are being robbed of their constitutional right to freely choose among all duly approved national lists.

Plaintiff Krystal Hadassah Fisher, a Region Nine elector and FGM candidate, contends the omission amounts to discrimination and undermines proportional representation in the National Assembly.Represented by attorney Dr. Vivian Williams of VMW Law, the party is asking the court to declare any election held without full inclusion of approved parties null and void, restrain GECOM from excluding national lists, and order the immediate inclusion of FGM candidates on ballots in the contested regions.

“This issue is not a mere technicality,” the party said in a fiery statement. “It is about fairness, dignity, and ensuring every Guyanese—whether on the coast or in the hinterland—has an equal chance to participate in shaping the country’s future.”

The matter is expected to receive urgent attention in the High Court. For now, GECOM has remained silent on the allegations, but with election day looming, the case has thrown yet another twist into an already tense campaign season.

