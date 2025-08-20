VOTERS TO CLEAN FINGERS BEFORE INKING ON ELECTION DAY

Georgetown, Guyana – When Guyanese head to the polls on September 1, they will be asked to do something new: properly clean their fingers before dipping them in electoral ink after casting their ballots. The measure, which is designed to safeguard the integrity of the vote, was announced by Chief Elections Officer Vishnu Persaud, who explained that some electors try to make the ink easier to remove by applying oil or cream to their hands.

Persaud assured that the ink being used is of high quality and specifically designed for durability, but said additional precautions are being introduced to close loopholes. “We are taking steps to ensure we have tissue at every polling station to ask electors to clean their fingers before they put it in the ink,” he told reporters during a press conference on Monday.

He added that manufacturers have confirmed it is nearly impossible to remove the ink unless something is deliberately applied to the skin beforehand. The CEO stressed that the inking process remains one of the most important safeguards against electoral fraud, preventing individuals from voting more than once. Another protective measure is the use of a folio containing coloured photographs of registered voters, a step aimed at curbing impersonation.

“That folio will not only be in our staff possession, every agent sitting at that polling station will have a folio,” Persaud explained. Outlining the process for Election Day, Persaud said each voter must first identify themselves using a national identification card, Guyanese passport, or driver’s licence.

The presiding officer will then verify that the person is listed in the Official List of Electors at that polling station before issuing a ballot. He affirmed that under these procedures, it would be virtually impossible for any individual to vote more than once unless there is deliberate collusion.

The added step of cleaning fingers, Persaud emphasized, is part of a broader commitment to protect the sanctity of the ballot and ensure that every vote cast on September 1 counts once—and only once.

