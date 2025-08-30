Saturday, August 30, 2025
HomeArticles‘DISPUTES MUST BE RESOLVED BY LAW’: OAS URGES CALM AHEAD OF POLLS
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

‘DISPUTES MUST BE RESOLVED BY LAW’: OAS URGES CALM AHEAD OF POLLS

By HGPTV
0
150

Georgetown, Guyana – August 30, 2025 – With Guyana just hours away from its General and Regional Elections, the Organization of American States (OAS) Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) has called on all citizens, political parties, and candidates to act responsibly and ensure that the process remains peaceful.

Led by former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding, the OAS mission said democracy can only thrive if citizens freely and actively participate in elections. “Any disputes regarding the results should be resolved through the mechanisms established by law, in order to provide certainty to all parties involved,” the mission emphasized.

The statement comes as Guyana braces for one of its most closely contested elections in recent history. The OAS urged that peace and respect for the process must guide all actions, stressing that the future of the country depends on maintaining trust in democratic institutions.

Since arriving, the Mission’s team has met with government officials, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), political parties, civil society representatives, and members of the international community to gain a comprehensive perspective of the electoral environment. These engagements, it said, will complement the team’s direct observation on Election Day.

On Monday, OAS observers will be stationed at polling places across the country, monitoring every stage of the process, from the opening of polling stations to the casting of ballots, the counting of votes, and the presentation of results.

This will be the seventh time the OAS has observed elections in Guyana. The mission is supported by contributions from Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Morocco, Peru, Spain, and the United States.

In its final appeal before polls open, the mission reminded Guyanese that safeguarding peace is not only the responsibility of officials and observers but of every voter who heads to the polls.

Previous article
AG NANDLALL APOLOGIZES FOR REMARKS AT STABROEK MARKET ABOUT CUFFY
Next article
AFC: REFUSAL TO ACCREDIT POLLING AGENTS THREATENS FREE AND FAIR VOTE
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

YOU CAN BE PAID IF YOU HELP THWART CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES

APA embarks on a new project to promote the economic and...