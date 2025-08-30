‘DISPUTES MUST BE RESOLVED BY LAW’: OAS URGES CALM AHEAD OF POLLS

Georgetown, Guyana – August 30, 2025 – With Guyana just hours away from its General and Regional Elections, the Organization of American States (OAS) Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) has called on all citizens, political parties, and candidates to act responsibly and ensure that the process remains peaceful.

Led by former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding, the OAS mission said democracy can only thrive if citizens freely and actively participate in elections. “Any disputes regarding the results should be resolved through the mechanisms established by law, in order to provide certainty to all parties involved,” the mission emphasized.

The statement comes as Guyana braces for one of its most closely contested elections in recent history. The OAS urged that peace and respect for the process must guide all actions, stressing that the future of the country depends on maintaining trust in democratic institutions.

Since arriving, the Mission’s team has met with government officials, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), political parties, civil society representatives, and members of the international community to gain a comprehensive perspective of the electoral environment. These engagements, it said, will complement the team’s direct observation on Election Day.

On Monday, OAS observers will be stationed at polling places across the country, monitoring every stage of the process, from the opening of polling stations to the casting of ballots, the counting of votes, and the presentation of results.

This will be the seventh time the OAS has observed elections in Guyana. The mission is supported by contributions from Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Morocco, Peru, Spain, and the United States.

In its final appeal before polls open, the mission reminded Guyanese that safeguarding peace is not only the responsibility of officials and observers but of every voter who heads to the polls.

