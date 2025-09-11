Thursday, September 11, 2025
POLICE FIND NO EVIDENCE AGAINST DABY JNR IN ‘LOLA DOLL’ SHOOTING; RELEASED ON $1M BAIL

Georgetown, Guyana – September 11, 2025 – The police investigation into the shooting of social media personality Lolita Callendar, better known as Lola Doll, has taken a dramatic turn as investigators now say they have found no evidence linking Paul Daby Junior, called Randell, to the crime.

A source close to the case told HGP Nightly News that detectives verified Daby’s alibi, confirming that he was at home at the time of the shooting, moving between his residence and the home of his child’s mother. His attorney, Siand Dhurjon, confirmed that his client was questioned extensively in police custody and even accompanied investigators to his home, where they assisted in retrieving footage to corroborate his story.

Dhurjon said his client has since been released on GUY$1 million bail. Meanwhile, the first suspect held in connection with the case has also been released, this time on $500,000 bail with strict reporting conditions.

Callendar, who was shot multiple times outside her home in Texas Square, East Ruimveldt, on the night of September 6, remains hospitalised but is said to be improving. Police confirmed that they have already been able to interview her about the attack.

The shooting stunned Georgetown and sparked an outpouring of support online for the flamboyant entertainer. But with both suspects now out on bail and investigators still unable to establish a clear motive or culprit, questions remain about who targeted “Lola Doll” and why.

