AG NANDLALL APOLOGIZES FOR REMARKS AT STABROEK MARKET ABOUT CUFFY

Georgetown, Guyana – August 30, 2025 – Attorney General Anil Nandlall has issued an unreserved apology following comments he made at a public meeting at Stabroek Square on Friday night, acknowledging that his words “did not accurately convey” his intentions.

In a statement released today, Nandlall said the remarks were never meant to cause offence or diminish the horrors of slavery. “For my lack of clarity, I offer my unqualified and unreserved apology,” he said.

He reiterated his long-held position that slavery remains “by far, the worst tragedy in recorded history,” stressing that his intention was to condemn attempts at racial division in Guyana, not to trivialize the suffering of enslaved Africans or their descendants.

“The public record will reflect that I have always described slavery as, by far, the worst tragedy in recorded history,” the Attorney General said. “My intention was not born out of ill-will or any form of disrespect whatsoever. It was to condemn attempts at racial division in our country. I regard the unity of our people as indispensable to the advancement of our nation.”

Nandlall’s apology comes amid heightened sensitivities during the election season, where race and history often remain politically charged issues. His remarks at the rally quickly sparked debate online, with critics accusing him of insensitivity and supporters insisting his broader point about unity had been lost in translation.

Reiterating his commitment to national cohesion, Nandlall said he hoped his clarification would put the matter to rest. “Again, I offer my humble apologies for any unintended disrespect conveyed or offence committed,” he concluded.

Like this: Like Loading...