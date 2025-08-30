Saturday, August 30, 2025
AFC: REFUSAL TO ACCREDIT POLLING AGENTS THREATENS FREE AND FAIR VOTE

Georgetown, Guyana – August 30, 2025 – The Alliance For Change (AFC) has sharply condemned what it describes as the Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOM) refusal to grant accreditation to its polling agents, along with those of the WIN Party, Forward Guyana Movement (FGM), and the ANUG Liberal Party (ALP), ahead of the September 1 General and Regional Elections.

In a statement issued Saturday, the AFC said the denial undermines transparency and “strikes at the very heart of free and fair elections.”

“No electoral process can be certified as credible when political parties are blocked from exercising their right to scrutinize the conduct of the poll,” the party declared. “In every other civilized part of the world, contesting parties are given the right to observe the elections process.”

The AFC further charged that the decision points to an “obvious intention to interfere with the outcome,” insisting there could be “no other rational explanation.”

The party is demanding that GECOM immediately reverse what it called an “unjust and dangerous decision,” warning that the credibility of the elections is now under direct threat. “Failing which, the integrity of the elections will remain fatally compromised in the eyes of the Guyanese people and the international community,” the release said.

The standoff comes amid mounting disputes between GECOM and political parties over polling station changes, accreditation deadlines, and recruitment of election staff. Observers, including the Carter Center and the OAS, have already urged transparency and calm as Guyana heads into what is expected to be a highly contentious vote.

With just two days before polling, the battle over who gets access inside the voting stations has become the latest flashpoint in an election season already marked by mistrust and accusations of bias.

