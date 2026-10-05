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DISCIPLINARY RECORDS TO DECIDE POLICE PROMOTIONS – WALROND

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HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Police officers with disciplinary infractions could find their chances of promotion affected as the government moves towards a merit-based system that places greater weight on conduct, performance and professional skills, according to Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond.

Speaking on the Starting Point podcast, Walrond said infractions committed by ranks should be formally documented and placed on their records, allowing conduct to be considered when decisions are made about advancement within the Guyana Police Force.

“I believe that if there is any infraction from any police officer, it should be written up and put in their file,” Walrond said. She argued that promotion should not automatically follow years of service but should instead depend on an officer’s quality of service, disciplinary record and skills.

“There has to be an understanding that bad behaviour is not rewarded, that misconduct is not rewarded,” the minister said. Walrond said the aim is to establish a clear standard that applies across the force rather than allowing advancement to depend on personal connections.

“The idea now is to keep a standard that is clear, that is not based on who you know, and who knows you,” she said. The minister also disclosed that more police officers have appeared before the courts this year than in previous years, although she noted that some of those cases involve conduct outside of their official duties.

Despite those cases, Walrond cautioned against allowing allegations of misconduct involving individual ranks to define the wider force, saying there are thousands of officers who continue to perform their duties professionally.

She also rejected the argument that low salaries can explain officers accepting bribes, maintaining that corruption is fundamentally an issue of integrity and professionalism.

The government has increased salaries and expanded benefits across the Joint Services in recent years, while also introducing changes to promotion opportunities.

In August 2025, approximately 2,800 police ranks were promoted as part of an exercise aimed particularly at long-serving officers at the lower and middle levels.

Walrond said improved salaries, promotion opportunities, housing and other welfare benefits are also making careers in law enforcement more attractive, with the Guyana Police Force now approaching a complement of 8,000 ranks.

But she maintained that increased opportunities must be accompanied by accountability, with advancement tied to an officer’s performance and conduct.

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