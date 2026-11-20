Ministry of Foreign Affairs Reaffirms U.S. Backing for ICJ Process Following Reports Former State Department Official Pitched Ceding Essequibo Territory

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an official statement reaffirming that the United States government continues to back the International Court of Justice (ICJ) process in the Guyana–Venezuela border controversy, following international reports that a now-removed U.S. State Department official suggested during a September 2026 meeting that Guyana should cede part of the Essequibo region to Venezuela.

In its statement released on Thursday, November 19, 2026, the Ministry confirmed that the border controversy was raised during September discussions between Guyanese officials and U.S. State Department representatives—maintaining that the official focus remained squarely on the pending ICJ ruling and Washington’s continued support for the judicial settlement.

Guyana’s Swift Objection to Jeremy Lewin’s ‘In Passing’ Proposal

According to government officials, Guyana was compelled to lodge an immediate, forceful objection during the September meeting after then-U.S. State Department Policy Chief Jeremy Lewin suggested “in passing” that Guyana could cede a portion of the Essequibo territory to Venezuela and offered to broker such talks:

Immediate Diplomatic Pushback: Guyanese officials present at the meeting swiftly picked up on Lewin’s remarks and registered formal objections on the spot.

Guyanese officials present at the meeting swiftly picked up on Lewin’s remarks and registered formal objections on the spot. Official’s Removal & White House Claim: Lewin has since been removed from his post at the U.S. State Department, though he has publicly claimed that he had been authorized by the White House to hold border discussions with both Guyana and Venezuela.

Lewin has since been removed from his post at the U.S. State Department, though he has publicly claimed that he had been authorized by the White House to hold border discussions with both Guyana and Venezuela. U.S. Assurances to Georgetown: Despite the controversy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Washington’s support for the ICJ process has been consistently reflected in public and private statements across the State Department and the wider U.S. government, adding that Guyana has received explicit assurances from the United States that its policy position remains unchanged.

Shifting U.S.–Venezuela Military Relations Form Regional Backdrop

The diplomatic clarification unfolds amid a dramatic realignment in relations between Washington and Caracas—less than a year after U.S. forces seized former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro during a military raid in Caracas:

New Military Cooperation Deal: On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Venezuela’s interim government—led by Maduro’s former vice-president, Interim President Delcy Rodríguez —signed a bilateral military cooperation agreement with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth , formally ending a 21-year freeze in military ties originally terminated in 2005 by late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez .

On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Venezuela’s interim government—led by Maduro’s former vice-president, Interim President —signed a bilateral military cooperation agreement with U.S. Secretary of Defense , formally ending a 21-year freeze in military ties originally terminated in by late Venezuelan President . Statements from Washington and Caracas: While few operational specifics of the agreement have been made public, Secretary Hegseth stated that Venezuela had “gone from our most aggressive regional threat to a compliant security partner” in less than 12 months, while Interim President Rodríguez said the pact would help both nations confront “common threats.”