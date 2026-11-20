HGP Nightly News | Health | November 20, 2026

GEORGETOWN, Guyana: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has validated Guyana’s elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis as public health problems, the Ministry of Health announced Thursday. The recognition covers 2022 to 2025 and means Guyana met international prevention targets, not that either infection has disappeared or that no babies were affected.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus informed Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony of the decision in a letter dated November 16. The decision followed an assessment coordinated by the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), which reviewed Guyana’s health services, laboratory systems and disease surveillance data.

“This is more than an international certificate. It represents lives protected, infections prevented, and children given a healthier start in life,” Anthony said in the announcement.

What the research shows

The ministry credited expanded screening, better access to treatment and stronger laboratory services for the progress. Earlier research in Guyana shows why access to medication is only part of the work: in interviews with 24 pregnant and postpartum women living with HIV and nine healthcare workers, researchers found that protecting their children motivated women to stay on treatment, while food insecurity, poverty and side effects made it harder (Vitalis and Hill’s peer-reviewed study).

The historical figures for syphilis also show why counting and reporting cases matters. One peer-reviewed review lists zero reported cases of congenital syphilis in Guyana in 2015, while a separate study estimated about 125 cases per 100,000 live births in 2016 (Clinical Microbiology Reviews country appendix; PLOS ONE country estimates). The figures cover different years and measure different things: one counts cases reported to health authorities, while the other uses a model to estimate how many may have occurred. They do not establish that infections rose from one year to the next (Clinical Microbiology Reviews country appendix; PLOS ONE study methods).

The ministry’s announcement did not give year-by-year case counts or transmission rates for the 2022–2025 validation period. For context, WHO’s global benchmarks include no more than 50 new paediatric HIV infections from mother-to-child transmission per 100,000 live births and no more than 50 congenital syphilis cases per 100,000 live births. WHO also sets a separate HIV transmission-rate target and assesses coverage of prenatal testing and treatment.iris.who+1

Guyana is due for another WHO review in 2030 to determine whether it sustained those gains from 2026 through 2029. In the meantime, the ministry says it will continue strengthening prenatal screening, treatment and surveillance while working to meet the standard for preventing mother-to-child transmission of hepatitis B as well.