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FERRIER ORDERED TO STAY AWAY FROM GAS STATION ATTENDANT IN ASSAULT CASE

By HGPTV
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HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Andika Ferrier has been ordered to stay away from the female gas station attendant he is accused of assaulting, after appearing in court on Monday to face an assault causing bodily harm charge.

Ferrier was granted $100,000 bail, with additional conditions requiring him to report to a police station while the matter remains before the court.

The charge stems from an incident at the Rubis gas station at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara. Ferrier is accused of striking the female attendant after she reportedly declined to assist him with loading cooking-gas cylinders onto his truck.

The incident had previously drawn the attention of Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond, who publicly indicated that criminal charges would follow.

Walrond had also recommended that Ferrier’s employment with the Ministry of Home Affairs be terminated over the incident.

Ferrier is expected to return to court on October 26, 2026.

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