TIGI TO PRESIDENT ALI: ‘YOU CANNOT REMAIN A SPECTATOR’ IN KARIMBAKSH PROBE

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Transparency International Guyana Inc. (TIGI) has placed responsibility directly at the feet of President Irfaan Ali over the handling of serious allegations against Deputy Police Commissioner and SOCU Head Fazil Karimbaksh, declaring that “the President cannot remain a spectator.”

The transparency watchdog made the statement as it called for Karimbaksh to be removed from operational duties and placed on administrative leave while allegations of rape and threatening behaviour are investigated.

The allegations have not been proven, and TIGI acknowledged that Karimbaksh is entitled to due process. However, the organisation argued that his senior position within the Guyana Police Force, coupled with reports that the complainant is herself a serving police officer, raises questions about whether an internal police investigation can operate independently.

TIGI said it has “no confidence” in an unnamed internal police team investigating one of the Force’s most senior officers while he remains on active duty.

The organisation questioned who is conducting the investigation, whether those investigators are junior in rank to Karimbaksh, who they report to and what measures have been implemented to protect the complainant and potential witnesses from interference.

TIGI maintained that placing Karimbaksh on administrative leave would not constitute punishment or a finding of guilt, but would instead protect the integrity of the investigation.

The organisation also raised concerns over Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond’s reference to a possible “formal confrontation” between the complainant and the accused.

TIGI contended that such a process could conflict with protections provided under Section 42 of the Sexual Offences Act, which it says protects a complainant from being required to recount an allegation in the presence of the accused unless the complainant wishes to do so.

It is now seeking clarification on whether any face-to-face encounter has been proposed, whether the complainant voluntarily agreed to it and what legal, psychological and protective safeguards would be provided.

TIGI also pointed to the current absence of a constituted Police Service Commission, arguing that the situation cannot be used to justify inaction.

It called for the Commission to be urgently reconstituted and for the government to publicly identify a lawful interim mechanism through which Karimbaksh could be relieved of operational duties.

The organisation is further demanding that the investigation be conducted by persons outside the operational structure and influence of the Police Force, along with independent legal and psychosocial support for the complainant and protection for potential witnesses.

TIGI also wants the immediate preservation of relevant communications, electronic data, CCTV footage, duty rosters and access logs.

“This matter will test whether Guyana’s institutions can investigate serious allegations against the powerful without fear, favour, opacity or delay,” TIGI said.