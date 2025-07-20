MARK LYTE FLIPS THE SCRIPT: FORMER GTU HEAD NOW PRAISES EDUCATION SECTOR UNDER PPP/C

ALBION, BERBICE — In a surprising shift from his earlier criticisms, former Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) President Mark Lyte is now praising the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) for what he describes as “unprecedented growth” in the education sector over the past five years.

Speaking at a large PPP/C rally at Albion on Sunday, Lyte, who recently endorsed President Irfaan Ali for a second term, said the education system has made significant strides under the current administration.

“As an educator for over three decades, I can tell you, the education sector has never seen the kind of growth we have experienced in the last five years,” Lyte told the crowd. “We have also seen the extent to which training of teachers has gone beyond our expectations.”

He also praised the introduction of ICT into classrooms, including the use of smart boards, and the rollout of modern, well-equipped learning facilities. “I want to say this progress is something that we need to build on. And the PPP/C is saying, forward together for a better Guyana,” Lyte said.

But Lyte’s praise for the PPP/C marks a stark departure from his previous public stance. During his time as GTU President, he was one of the administration’s most vocal critics, especially on matters of teacher pay, working conditions, and stalled collective bargaining agreements.

In 2023 and 2024, Lyte frequently challenged the Ministry of Education’s handling of teacher negotiations and accused the government of stalling on salary increases.

He, as President of GTU, led several protests demanding better treatment for educators and called out what he described at the time as a lack of respect for the teaching profession.

His change in tone has raised eyebrows among both teachers and political observers, especially given the timing, just months before the September 1 general and regional elections.

While Lyte did not directly address his earlier criticisms during his speech, he framed his endorsement of the PPP/C as a vote for continued progress and stability in the education sector.

His comments are now being used by the PPP/C to shore up credibility in one of the most politically active public sectors in the country, one that has historically held governments accountable, regardless of party in power.

Whether Lyte’s endorsement will sway other educators remains to be seen, but his about-face has already injected new energy, and controversy, into the political debate on education.

