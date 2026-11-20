By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — More than 3,700 students are graduating as the University of Guyana (UG) celebrates its historic 60th Annual Convocation—marking six decades of convocation exercises and 63 years of academic achievement and national development.

Held across a series of November ceremonies recognizing graduands from multiple faculties, colleges, and specialized institutes, the 2026 milestone builds upon a legacy that has now produced more than 73,000 graduates serving across Guyana and internationally in both the public and private sectors.

2026 Valedictorian Amrita Ghandatt Achieves Perfect 4.0 GPA

Leading the Class of 2026 is 24-year-old medical graduate Amrita Ghandatt of the College of Medical Sciences, who was named the University of Guyana’s 2026 Valedictorian after earning a perfect 4.0 Grade Point Average (GPA) while pursuing her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree.

In recognition of her academic excellence, Ghandatt was also awarded the President’s Medal for Best Graduating Student with a Bachelor’s Degree, advancing her ambition to specialize as a cardiothoracic surgeon. Addressing fellow graduands and attendees during her valedictory remarks, she dedicated the milestone to the families and mentors who supported students throughout their studies.

“To our parents and guardians and families, this achievement belongs to [you] too… [we share this] honour with you.” — Amrita Ghandatt, 2026 Valedictorian, University of Guyana

Schedule of November 2026 Convocation Exercises

The 60th Annual Convocation spans multiple dates across Georgetown, Berbice, and regional extra-mural centers:

Ceremony Date Participating Faculties, Colleges & Institutes November 17, 2026 • Faculty of Engineering and Technology

• School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation

• Faculty of Natural Sciences

• College of Medical Sciences

• Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences

• Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry November 18, 2026 • Faculty of Education and Humanities

• Faculty of Social Sciences

• Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE)

• Institute for Human Resiliency, Strategic Security and the Future

• College of Behavioural Sciences and Research November 20, 2026 • University of Guyana Berbice Campus Convocation Exercise November 28, 2026 • Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE) Extra-Mural Programme