‘Beyond Providing Financially’: 2026 Men’s Wellness Symposium Spotlights Preventive Healthcare, Mental Well-Being, and Personal Resilience

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Men play a vital role in shaping families and strengthening communities, but their responsibilities extend well beyond financial provision to prioritizing their physical and mental health—a message underscored at the 2026 Men’s Wellness Symposium held on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at Herdmanston Lodge in observance of International Men’s Day.

Organized by the Rotary Club of Stabroek in collaboration with Men on Mission, Woodlands Hospital Inc., the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA), and BROCODE, the symposium brought together medical specialists, civic leaders, and young creatives to encourage candid dialogue around men’s overall well-being and societal contributions.

Medical Experts Urge Preventive Screening and Early Health Intervention

Led by Rotary Club of Stabroek President Delroy Carrington, the initiative focused heavily on dismantling the reluctance many men feel toward seeking routine medical care:

Preventive Healthcare & Mental Wellness: Men’s Health Coordinator Dr. Sawan Jaganarine emphasized adopting proactive, preventive habits—urging men to schedule regular health screenings and pay equal attention to their mental well-being rather than waiting for medical crises.

Men’s Health Coordinator emphasized adopting proactive, preventive habits—urging men to schedule regular health screenings and pay equal attention to their mental well-being rather than waiting for medical crises. Cardiovascular & Metabolic Risks: Cardiologist Dr. Mahendra Carpen addressed the close links between men’s physical and mental health, highlighting blood pressure management alongside the broader diabetes spectrum and urging men not to delay critical diagnostic check-ups.

“What we must input in our lives… preventative approaches, getting ourselves screened… mental health.” — Dr. Sawan Jaganarine, Men’s Health Coordinator

“Blood pressure is another [factor] which [is] part of the diabetes spectrum… It is critical—get it done.” — Dr. Mahendra Carpen, Cardiologist

From Adversity to Artistic Purpose: Rowlston ‘9X’ Liverpool’s Message to Young Men

Alongside medical guidance, HGP Nightly News spoke with Rowlston Liverpool—a young Guyanese creative from El Dorado Village, Berbice, known musically as 9X—who shared how a period spent in immigration detention became a turning point for personal reformation and spiritual growth.

Rediscovering Creative Purpose: Conforming to Rastafarian culture and drawing spiritual inspiration from Emperor Haile Selassie I, Liverpool explained that incarceration prompted him to look inward, refine his spiritual consciousness, and channel his energy into music, poetry, acting, and visual art.

Conforming to Rastafarian culture and drawing spiritual inspiration from Emperor Haile Selassie I, Liverpool explained that incarceration prompted him to look inward, refine his spiritual consciousness, and channel his energy into music, poetry, acting, and visual art. Advice for International Men’s Day: Addressing young men nationwide, Liverpool stressed the importance of safeguarding mental health, staying grounded in faith, and remaining connected to family support networks.

“Being someone that is resourceful and someone that [is] creative in immigration prison, or in any situation being locked up… Growing up I loved music, acting, creative in general. So when I was locked [up], it gave me an opportunity [to] work on myself… Mental health is important, and as long [as] you are affected in the mind… stay connected to God, stay connected to family.” — Rowlston “9X” Liverpool, Creative Artist