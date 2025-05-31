Saturday, May 31, 2025
DAY 16 – ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL…PARAG TELLS COURT SHE NEVER SAW THE DEFENDANTS FORGING ANY ELECTORAL DOCUMENTS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Minister Sonia Parag: ‘I Saw No Forgery’ – Testifies in 2020 Election Fraud Trial

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag took the witness stand once again on Friday in the high-profile trial surrounding the alleged attempt to rig the 2020 general and regional elections.

Under cross-examination by defense attorney Eusi Anderson, Minister Parag admitted that she did not witness any of the accused forging documents related to the electoral process.

“I did not see any of the defendants forging documents purporting to be electoral material,” Parag stated in court.

Background of the Case

The case involves several former GECOM officials and political operatives accused of conspiring to alter the outcome of the 2020 polls. The defendants face a total of 19 charges, all tied to alleged acts of electoral fraud.

The prosecution has indicated that approximately 73 witnesses will be called as it seeks to establish the chain of events and identify key actors in the alleged conspiracy.

Minister Admits Limited Election Oversight Involvement

During her testimony, Parag also acknowledged that she:

  • Did not attend any GECOM training sessions before the 2020 elections.
  • Was not briefed on the specific responsibilities of GECOM officials during the elections.
  • Could not identify the author of a controversial spreadsheet presented during the tabulation process.

“There were no names that were called,” she responded when asked whether the Chief Elections Officer had provided any names linked to the disputed document.

Ministerial Role Tied to PPP Victory

Defense attorneys further questioned the context of Parag’s current appointment. Attorney Anderson highlighted her prior career as a private attorney from 2015 to 2020 and asked whether her current ministerial position was a result of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) victory at the 2020 elections — to which she agreed.

Her cross-examination was concluded by a brief re-examination from state prosecutor Latchmie Rahamat, bringing her testimony to a close.

What’s Next?

As the trial proceeds, the court is expected to hear from more witnesses in the coming weeks. The case remains a focal point of national attention, with implications for public trust in Guyana’s electoral integrity.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
