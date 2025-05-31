AFC CONTESTING 2025 ELECTIONS ALONE; DOORS REMAIN OPEN TO COALESCING

Nigel Hughes Confirms AFC Will Contest 2025 Elections, Keeps Door Open to Coalition

By Dacia Richards | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC), Nigel Hughes, has officially announced that the party will contest the 2025 General and Regional Elections, setting the stage for what he describes as an election season full of “surprises.”

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Hughes outlined the party’s main priorities heading into the four-month campaign period.

“We will be focusing on cost of living, governance, Indigenous development and land rights, education, complete health reform, tax adjustments, and infrastructural development,” Hughes said.

Coalition Still Possible

While the AFC parted ways with the APNU following failed coalition talks, Hughes emphasized that the party remains open to collaboration if it aligns with the national interest.

“We are always committed to whatever is in the best interest of Guyana. That is our first and foremost position,” he said, signaling that the door remains open for potential partnerships.

Response to Azruddin Mohamed’s Entry

In response to the announcement by billionaire businessman Azruddin Mohamed, who declared his intention to join the presidential race, Hughes welcomed the development.

“It gives Guyana a wider range of choices — and anything that offers the electorate a wider range of choices is good,” Hughes stated.

He acknowledged Mohamed’s growing influence on the electorate and expressed optimism that the 2025 elections would bring out the best in Guyana.

Political Realignment

Earlier on Friday, the Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) announced a renewed coalition following the breakdown of talks between the APNU and the Alliance for Change (AFC). The AFC’s independent bid marks a new chapter for the party, which previously served as a key player in coalition governments.

Like this: Like Loading...