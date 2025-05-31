Saturday, May 31, 2025
HomeNews'I WOULD RECOMMEND A THOROUGH CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION’, ‘ADRIANA YOUNGE’S DEATH IS HIGHLY...
News

‘I WOULD RECOMMEND A THOROUGH CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION’, ‘ADRIANA YOUNGE’S DEATH IS HIGHLY SUSPICIOUS ‘- DR. CAROL TERRY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
389

U.S. Medical Examiner Calls Adriana Younge’s Death ‘Highly Suspicious,’ Urges Full Criminal Probe

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

GEORGIA, USA — The death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge is “highly suspicious,” says Dr. Carol Terry, Chief Medical Examiner of Gwinnett County, Georgia, who conducted the second autopsy on the child’s remains. Dr. Terry is now calling on the Guyana Police Force to launch a full-scale criminal investigation into the case.

“What I’ve been told regarding the circumstances are so suspicious that I really think a very thorough investigation is warranted,” Dr. Terry told HGP Nightly News in a candid interview following her examination of the child’s body.

Contradictory Conclusions

Her remarks follow the Guyana Police Force’s announcement that Adriana Young died by drowning, citing findings from a postmortem conducted in Guyana by three pathologists, including one from the United States. The police said there were no signs of trauma or foul play and that toxicology results indicated ethanol levels consistent with post-mortem decomposition.

However, Dr. Terry disagrees with the conclusiveness of the drowning determination.

“Drowning is a diagnosis of exclusion—you must rule out all other causes first. Just because there’s no visible trauma doesn’t mean a person wasn’t murdered,” she cautioned. “There are ways to kill someone without leaving marks—such as suffocation.”

Calls for Surveillance and Forensic Review

Dr. Terry emphasized the need for investigators to review all surveillance footage from the Double Day Hotel, especially around the time Adriana went missing and later when her body was found.

“They should examine any available video to determine whether she was placed in the pool or what happened in that critical timeframe,” she said.

Dr. Terry noted that the body had already undergone embalming, which may have reduced some forensic value, but she retrieved extensive samples for further analysis in Georgia.

Legal Concerns and Family Pushback

Meanwhile, the family’s attorney, Dr. Dexter Todd, has reiterated that it would be unlawful for the Guyana Police Force to close the investigation in light of new forensic findings.

“The police are not legally allowed to dismiss new evidence,” Dr. Todd stated. “If this second autopsy contradicts the first, they are compelled by law to consider it.”

Adriana Younge’s body was discovered in the pool of the Double Day Hotel on April 24, 2025, one day after she was reported missing at the exact location. The case has since sparked national concern and calls for accountability.

Previous article
DAY 16 – ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL…PARAG TELLS COURT SHE NEVER SAW THE DEFENDANTS FORGING ANY ELECTORAL DOCUMENTS
Next article
PPP/C NOT WORRIED ABOUT MOHAMED’S ENTRY INTO POLITICS – JAGDEO
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

EXAM LEVEL STUDENTS READY FOR CSEC, CAPE

GUYANESE MUST ENSURE GOOD ALWAYS PREVAIL OVER EVIL – PRESIDENT ALI