WHAT’S THE REASON FOR WITHHOLDING THE HELICOPTER CRASH REPORT?GDF SAYS ITS PROBE HAS BEEN COMPLETED

GDF Remains Silent on Findings of Deadly Helicopter Crash Over 14 Months Later



By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News



More than a year after the tragic December 2023 helicopter crash that claimed the lives of five Guyana Defence Force (GDF) officers, the public is still in the dark about what led to the incident.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Omar Khan acknowledged that while the GDF’s internal Board of Inquiry has completed its investigations and acted on its recommendations, the official findings will only be released after the final report from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is issued.

“We did our part. All our internal recommendations have already been acted upon. But for the full report to be released, we’re still waiting on the official document,” Brigadier Khan stated.

What Happened?

The crash occurred on December 6, 2023, about 30 miles east of Arau, near the Venezuelan border.

It claimed the lives of:

Brigadier Gary Beaton

Colonel Michael Shahoud

Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles

Lieutenant Colonel Shaquille Welcome

Staff Sergeant Jason Khan

Two GDF members survived the crash: Lieutenant Andy Crawford and Corporal Dwayne Jackson.

Although the GDF and GCAA concluded their investigations, the reason for withholding the findings remains unclear. The Ministry of Public Works, which has jurisdiction over civil aviation oversight, previously announced that the draft report had been circulated to stakeholders for final comments with a January 10, 2025 deadline.

That deadline passed over two months ago, yet no final report has been issued.

“We were stakeholders in the process. But according to the law, the Ministry of Public Works has the legal mandate to direct the investigating body,” Khan emphasized.

Growing Concern Over Transparency

The prolonged silence is raising concerns among the public, defense analysts, and families of the deceased. The lack of closure is excruciating given the national service of the officers involved and the sensitive location of the incident near the Venezuelan border, where security tensions remain high.

Key Facts:

Crash Date: December 6, 2023

December 6, 2023 Fatalities: 5 senior GDF officers

5 senior GDF officers Survivors: 2

2 Location: East of Arau, near the Venezuela border

East of Arau, near the Venezuela border Investigations: Completed by both GDF and GCAA

Completed by both and Report Status: Awaiting final release by the Ministry of Public Works

Like this: Like Loading...