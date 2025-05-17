WHAT’S THE REASON FOR WITHHOLDING THE HELICOPTER CRASH REPORT?GDF SAYS ITS PROBE HAS BEEN COMPLETED

GDF Remains Silent on Findings of Deadly Helicopter Crash Over 14 Months Later
By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News
More than a year after the tragic December 2023 helicopter crash that claimed the lives of five Guyana Defence Force (GDF) officers, the public is still in the dark about what led to the incident.
During a press briefing on Thursday, Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Omar Khan acknowledged that while the GDF’s internal Board of Inquiry has completed its investigations and acted on its recommendations, the official findings will only be released after the final report from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is issued.
“We did our part. All our internal recommendations have already been acted upon. But for the full report to be released, we’re still waiting on the official document,” Brigadier Khan stated.
What Happened?
The crash occurred on December 6, 2023, about 30 miles east of Arau, near the Venezuelan border.
It claimed the lives of:
- Brigadier Gary Beaton
- Colonel Michael Shahoud
- Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles
- Lieutenant Colonel Shaquille Welcome
- Staff Sergeant Jason Khan
Two GDF members survived the crash: Lieutenant Andy Crawford and Corporal Dwayne Jackson.
Although the GDF and GCAA concluded their investigations, the reason for withholding the findings remains unclear. The Ministry of Public Works, which has jurisdiction over civil aviation oversight, previously announced that the draft report had been circulated to stakeholders for final comments with a January 10, 2025 deadline.
That deadline passed over two months ago, yet no final report has been issued.
“We were stakeholders in the process. But according to the law, the Ministry of Public Works has the legal mandate to direct the investigating body,” Khan emphasized.
Growing Concern Over Transparency
The prolonged silence is raising concerns among the public, defense analysts, and families of the deceased. The lack of closure is excruciating given the national service of the officers involved and the sensitive location of the incident near the Venezuelan border, where security tensions remain high.
Key Facts:
- Crash Date: December 6, 2023
- Fatalities: 5 senior GDF officers
- Survivors: 2
- Location: East of Arau, near the Venezuela border
- Investigations: Completed by both GDF and GCAA
- Report Status: Awaiting final release by the Ministry of Public Works