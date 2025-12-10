COURT DISMISSES BID TO HALT EXTRADITION; MOHAMEDS FACE JANUARY HEARING

GEORGETOWN – A major twist has erupted in the high-stakes extradition case involving gold magnates Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed, as Magistrate Judy Latchman ruled on Monday that the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court will move ahead with the proceedings, rejecting the defense’s attempt to halt the process.

In a detailed ruling that cited multiple precedent cases, Magistrate Latchman affirmed that the extradition matter “squarely belongs before the Magistracy,” effectively handing a decisive victory to the prosecution and allowing the case to move to its next stage.

The Mohameds’ legal team had argued that the proceedings should be suspended until the High Court determines whether amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Act (2009) violate Guyana’s Constitution. Their attorneys claimed that the changes infringe on fundamental rights and limit the ability of defendants to mount a full defense.

Prosecutors countered that the defense was using constitutional arguments as a stalling tactic, calling the challenge “premature, speculative, and legally hollow.” They urged the court to uphold the validity of the existing legislation and proceed with the hearing.Magistrate Latchman sided with the prosecution, clearing the way for the long-awaited extradition hearing to continue.

The decision means the Mohameds, both indicted by U.S. authorities on money laundering, wire fraud, and mail fraud charges linked to their sprawling gold-trading empire and a controversial Lamborghini purchase, will now face an active hearing before the Magistrates’ Court.

The defense has since signaled its intention to appeal, setting up what legal analysts expect will be a fierce constitutional battle that could test the limits of Guyana’s extradition laws. The extradition hearing is now scheduled to begin on January 6, 2026, marking a pivotal moment in one of Guyana’s most closely watched legal dramas.

