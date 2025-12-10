Thursday, December 11, 2025
HomeArticlesCOURT DISMISSES BID TO HALT EXTRADITION; MOHAMEDS FACE JANUARY HEARING
ArticlesCourtCrime

COURT DISMISSES BID TO HALT EXTRADITION; MOHAMEDS FACE JANUARY HEARING

By HGPTV
0
223

GEORGETOWN – A major twist has erupted in the high-stakes extradition case involving gold magnates Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed, as Magistrate Judy Latchman ruled on Monday that the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court will move ahead with the proceedings, rejecting the defense’s attempt to halt the process.

In a detailed ruling that cited multiple precedent cases, Magistrate Latchman affirmed that the extradition matter “squarely belongs before the Magistracy,” effectively handing a decisive victory to the prosecution and allowing the case to move to its next stage.

The Mohameds’ legal team had argued that the proceedings should be suspended until the High Court determines whether amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Act (2009) violate Guyana’s Constitution. Their attorneys claimed that the changes infringe on fundamental rights and limit the ability of defendants to mount a full defense.

Prosecutors countered that the defense was using constitutional arguments as a stalling tactic, calling the challenge “premature, speculative, and legally hollow.” They urged the court to uphold the validity of the existing legislation and proceed with the hearing.Magistrate Latchman sided with the prosecution, clearing the way for the long-awaited extradition hearing to continue.

The decision means the Mohameds, both indicted by U.S. authorities on money laundering, wire fraud, and mail fraud charges linked to their sprawling gold-trading empire and a controversial Lamborghini purchase, will now face an active hearing before the Magistrates’ Court.

The defense has since signaled its intention to appeal, setting up what legal analysts expect will be a fierce constitutional battle that could test the limits of Guyana’s extradition laws. The extradition hearing is now scheduled to begin on January 6, 2026, marking a pivotal moment in one of Guyana’s most closely watched legal dramas.

Previous article
SENIOR COP WANTS OFAC TO DELIST HIM AS A DRUG TRAFFICKER, SAYS HE HAS ‘NEVER SHIELDED ROGUE COPS IN REGION 1’
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Three murder accused prisoners flee from Lusignan prison

LBI, BV SECONDARY STUDENTS AWARDED ‘MOST IMPROVED STUDENTS’