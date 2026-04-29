HomeArticlesVPAC QUESTIONS HOW SPECIAL POULTRY WAIVERS ARE BEING GRANTED
ArticlesBUSINESSNewsPolitics

VPAC QUESTIONS HOW SPECIAL POULTRY WAIVERS ARE BEING GRANTED

By HGPTV
0
123

HGP Nightly News – VPAC is calling for full public disclosure over the granting of special waivers for the importation of chicken and other poultry products, raising concerns that the process may have been handled in a way that lacks transparency, fairness and proper oversight.

In a statement, the party said Guyana already maintains effective restrictions on the importation of chicken and other poultry products, with only limited exceptions made through waivers issued at the discretion of the Minister through the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to VPAC, those exemptions are not processed through the Guyana Livestock Development Authority, the statutory body ordinarily responsible for oversight in the livestock sector, and that has triggered serious questions about how decisions are being made.

At the centre of VPAC’s concerns are allegations that some of the waivers may not have been granted on an impartial basis. The party said it has received information suggesting that the limited approvals issued may have favoured persons with family or close ties to senior government officials, raising the spectre of nepotism in the handling of import concessions.

VPAC also argued that the situation is even more troubling because the New Guyana Marketing Corporation already has an import licence that allows it to step into the market during shortages and help stabilise prices for consumers.

In that context, the party is questioning why the corporation was not used more prominently as the main mechanism for responding to any shortfall, rather than relying on discretionary waivers granted to private parties.

The party is now demanding that the Ministry of Agriculture explain the basis on which special poultry import waivers are being approved, what criteria are applied, and why the Guyana Livestock Development Authority is not being used as the main regulatory channel for these decisions.

VPAC is also asking how many waivers have been granted over the past year, who received them, and whether any of the beneficiaries had personal or familial connections to government officials or the minister responsible.

Beyond the issue of fairness, VPAC said the importation of poultry under what it described as opaque arrangements could also create wider risks.

It warned that bringing in container loads of poultry through discretionary waivers and quietly distributing them into the local market could undermine local producers and expose consumers to potential health risks if proper inspection and certification systems are not followed.

The party is further asking what safeguards are in place to prevent conflicts of interest and ensure that public office is not used for private benefit. It also wants answers on what biosecurity, health and market risks may arise from allowing imported poultry into the domestic market outside of the normal regulatory pathway.

VPAC is now calling on the Ministry to publish a full list of all waivers granted, including the names of beneficiaries, the quantities imported, the dates of approval and the justification for each decision. Its position is that only full disclosure will settle the growing questions surrounding how these poultry imports are being authorised and whether the process is being managed in the public interest.

Previous article
13 WORKPLACE DEATHS IN FOUR MONTHS; OVER 60 INJURED
Next article
33 FATAL ACCIDENTS RECORDED SO FAR IN 2026, POLICE SAY
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID