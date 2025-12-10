Thursday, December 11, 2025
HomeNewsSENIOR COP WANTS OFAC TO DELIST HIM AS A DRUG TRAFFICKER, SAYS...
News

SENIOR COP WANTS OFAC TO DELIST HIM AS A DRUG TRAFFICKER, SAYS HE HAS ‘NEVER SHIELDED ROGUE COPS IN REGION 1’

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
161

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Months after being accused by the United States of enabling safe passage for Mexican and Venezuelan drug traffickers moving cocaine through Guyana, Senior Superintendent Himnauth Sawh has formally requested that the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) remove him from the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) sanctions list.

In a letter submitted to OFAC—copies of which were seen by Nightly News—Sawh said the allegations leveled against him are “grave” and have caused irreparable damage to his personal and professional reputation. He is now urging American authorities to conduct a prompt and comprehensive review of newly submitted evidence, which he insists “fundamentally changes the factual landscape” surrounding his designation.

His legal team is asking OFAC to reconsider and reverse its decision, noting that Sawh is willing to provide any further documentation or participate in direct engagement to clear his name.

Sawh Defends His Role in Matthew’s Ridge Cocaine Airstrip Discovery

Sawh is publicly defending his integrity, particularly regarding the September 1, 2024, drug bust at an illegal airstrip in Matthew’s Ridge, Region One—an operation that the U.S. claims was linked to his alleged facilitation of drug traffickers.

According to Sawh, he had no prior knowledge of the clandestine airstrip, no involvement in criminal activity, and no association with any suspected traffickers. He said that upon learning that CANU was conducting operations in the area, he immediately travelled to Matthew’s Ridge and was later airlifted by the Guyana Defence Force to the scene.

There, he met with CANU officials, GDF ranks, the Minister of Home Affairs, and a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) representative. Sawh said the DEA officer questioned him extensively about the airstrip, the origin of the cocaine shipment, and the whereabouts of two police officers. He said he informed investigators he had no prior knowledge of the location and later confirmed, through immigration records, that at least one of the officers had departed Guyana for the United States days earlier.

Claims of Cooperation With CANU

In his submission to OFAC, Sawh insisted that he has consistently shared narcotics intelligence with CANU, including recent information about a semi-submersible vessel and a Go-Fast boat uncovered in Region One—both suspected of being connected to regional trafficking networks.

“Severe Harm” and a Determined Fight to Clear His Name

Sawh maintains that he has never facilitated criminal activity, never protected rogue officers, and has always served with professionalism, transparency, and integrity. His attorneys argue that the OFAC designation has caused severe personal and professional harm and that the senior police officer is determined to restore his name and reputation.

They say they are hopeful that the newly submitted evidence, along with Sawh’s years of service, will lead to what they describe as a fair, jus,t and appropriate resolution.

Previous article
THE MOHAMED’S EXTRADITION HEARING:LOWER COURT TO MAKE IMPORTANT RULING ON WEDNESDAY
Next article
COURT DISMISSES BID TO HALT EXTRADITION; MOHAMEDS FACE JANUARY HEARING
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

PRESIDENT ALI CHAMPIONS LCDS AND CLIMATE CHANGE IN TALKS WITH FORMER...

JAGDEO SLAMS NORTON AND MOHAMED AS “UNFIT TO GOVERN” AT BARTICA...