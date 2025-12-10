SENIOR COP WANTS OFAC TO DELIST HIM AS A DRUG TRAFFICKER, SAYS HE HAS ‘NEVER SHIELDED ROGUE COPS IN REGION 1’

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Months after being accused by the United States of enabling safe passage for Mexican and Venezuelan drug traffickers moving cocaine through Guyana, Senior Superintendent Himnauth Sawh has formally requested that the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) remove him from the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) sanctions list.

In a letter submitted to OFAC—copies of which were seen by Nightly News—Sawh said the allegations leveled against him are “grave” and have caused irreparable damage to his personal and professional reputation. He is now urging American authorities to conduct a prompt and comprehensive review of newly submitted evidence, which he insists “fundamentally changes the factual landscape” surrounding his designation.

His legal team is asking OFAC to reconsider and reverse its decision, noting that Sawh is willing to provide any further documentation or participate in direct engagement to clear his name.

Sawh Defends His Role in Matthew’s Ridge Cocaine Airstrip Discovery

Sawh is publicly defending his integrity, particularly regarding the September 1, 2024, drug bust at an illegal airstrip in Matthew’s Ridge, Region One—an operation that the U.S. claims was linked to his alleged facilitation of drug traffickers.

According to Sawh, he had no prior knowledge of the clandestine airstrip, no involvement in criminal activity, and no association with any suspected traffickers. He said that upon learning that CANU was conducting operations in the area, he immediately travelled to Matthew’s Ridge and was later airlifted by the Guyana Defence Force to the scene.

There, he met with CANU officials, GDF ranks, the Minister of Home Affairs, and a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) representative. Sawh said the DEA officer questioned him extensively about the airstrip, the origin of the cocaine shipment, and the whereabouts of two police officers. He said he informed investigators he had no prior knowledge of the location and later confirmed, through immigration records, that at least one of the officers had departed Guyana for the United States days earlier.

Claims of Cooperation With CANU

In his submission to OFAC, Sawh insisted that he has consistently shared narcotics intelligence with CANU, including recent information about a semi-submersible vessel and a Go-Fast boat uncovered in Region One—both suspected of being connected to regional trafficking networks.

“Severe Harm” and a Determined Fight to Clear His Name

Sawh maintains that he has never facilitated criminal activity, never protected rogue officers, and has always served with professionalism, transparency, and integrity. His attorneys argue that the OFAC designation has caused severe personal and professional harm and that the senior police officer is determined to restore his name and reputation.

They say they are hopeful that the newly submitted evidence, along with Sawh’s years of service, will lead to what they describe as a fair, jus,t and appropriate resolution.

Like this: Like Loading...