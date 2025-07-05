Saturday, July 5, 2025
CITY FIGHT TURNS FATAL – 26-YEAR-OLD KILLED AFTER CLASH ON BUSY STREET

What started as a heated roadside exchange turned deadly yesterday afternoon when 26-year-old mechanic Jamal Green was fatally stabbed during a confrontation in the heart of Georgetown.

The incident unfolded just after 1:30 pm near the busy intersection of Robb and Albert Streets, stunning witnesses and halting traffic in the area. Green, a resident of Durban Street, Lodge, was reportedly riding his motorcycle when he confronted a taxi driver, 30-year-old Keon Belgrave of Sophia.

According to police reports, the two men were travelling south along Albert Street—Green on his motorcycle, and Belgrave driving car PXX 7379. It’s alleged that Green pulled up alongside the vehicle and accused the driver of nearly hitting him. Moments later, both men stopped, and what followed quickly spiraled out of control.

An eyewitness, who was at a nearby store, told investigators that Green approached Belgrave with a piece of iron and struck him across the back. In response, Belgrave reportedly returned to his vehicle, retrieved a knife, and approached Green. A struggle broke out, and during the scuffle, Green was stabbed three times in the back.

Emergency Medical Technicians arrived promptly and rushed Green to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), but despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead by Dr. Walcott.

Belgrave was arrested on the scene. Police recovered both the knife and the piece of iron and noted that CCTV cameras in the area had captured the violent altercation.

Under caution, the suspect reportedly told police that he felt threatened after being struck and reacted in self-defense. He said the victim had confronted him twice—first verbally, then physically—and after being hit with the iron object, he armed himself for protection.

The victim’s body is currently at the GPHC mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police investigations are ongoing.

