SOME UNKNOWN INFLUENCERS AND CONTROVERSIAL BLOGGERS UNITE TO FORM MEDIA ASSOCIATION

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA (JULY 4, 2025) — In a move that has raised eyebrows across the media landscape, a group of largely unknown influencers and digital content creators; some of whom have been previously accused of spreading propaganda and ignoring basic journalism ethics, have come together to launch a new professional body: the Online Media Practitioners and Influencers Association of Guyana (OMAG).

Yes, you read that right, the same online personalities who’ve been slammed in the past for clickbait, biased reporting, and blurring the lines between opinion and fact, now say they’re ready to change course and set the gold standard for ethical, responsible online content in Guyana.

OMAG officially launched on July 4, marking what some are calling an image makeover for a segment of Guyana’s fast-growing but often controversial digital media space. From low-profile TikTok creators to politically aligned bloggers, the Association claims it’s ready to “lead by example” and restore public trust.

At the helm is Courdel Jones, elected as President, flanked by Vice President Onika Pompey, Treasurer Randy Mangru, Secretary Wayne Lyttle, and Public Relations Officer Royan Abrams. Their executive committee is backed by an Advisory Council made up of seasoned media professionals: Akanni Blair, Derwayne Wills, and Neermala Ramsaywack.

“This isn’t about sweeping the past under the rug,” said Abrams. “It’s about creating a future where content creators hold themselves to a higher standard.”

The Association is built on promises of accountability, fact-checking, full disclosure of sponsorships, and respect for privacy; ideals that, ironically, some of its founding members have been accused of violating in the past.

OMAG says it wants to tackle misinformation head-on and insists that members will adhere to ethical principles, including clearly labelling sponsored content and avoiding sensational or harmful messaging, though some observers say it remains to be seen whether these promises will be enforced.

Membership is open to all Guyanese online media workers willing to sign on to the code of conduct. The group plans quarterly meetings and an Annual General Meeting every December. Leadership positions will be voted on by active members, a nod to transparency in a space often accused of being anything but.

Whether this is the dawn of a new era or just a PR stunt, one thing is clear: Guyana’s online influencers want to be taken seriously, and they’re now organized, vocal, and ready to rewrite their narrative.

Like this: Like Loading...