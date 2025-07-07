Monday, July 7, 2025
GECOM WARNS POLITICAL PARTIES: DUAL CITIZENS CAN’T SIT IN PARLIAMENT

By HGPTV
As Guyana moves closer to Nomination Day for the upcoming September 1 Regional and General Elections, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is urging political parties to take a closer look at who they’re putting forward.

In a statement issued Sunday, GECOM reminded all contesting parties that dual citizens are constitutionally barred from sitting in the National Assembly.The Commission’s statement is more than a formality—it’s a timely warning aimed at preventing costly errors that could derail candidate lists.

“To be a member of the National Assembly of Guyana, a person must be a Guyanese citizen, at least 18 years old, be registered as an elector, and able to speak and read English well enough to participate actively in parliamentary proceedings,” GECOM stated.But the critical detail lies in Article 155(1)(a) of the Constitution.

It makes clear that any individual who owes allegiance to a foreign state—whether through dual citizenship or any other means—is not eligible to serve as a Member of Parliament.

“This Article was inserted in the Constitution to address concerns about dual citizenship among parliamentarians,” GECOM noted. “Accordingly, dual citizens are not eligible to be nominated or elected as Members of Parliament.

”The implications are serious. If a dual citizen is named on any party’s List of Candidates, the entire list could be declared defective—jeopardizing that party’s chance at representation.

GECOM also flagged another critical constitutional restriction under Article 155(1)(d), which disqualifies individuals currently holding key constitutional offices from running for Parliament. These include judges, the Director of Public Prosecutions, and members of commissions such as the Police Service Commission and Public Service Commission, among others.

The Commission is calling on all political stakeholders to double-check their candidate lists and exercise due diligence. With the nomination deadline fast approaching, one oversight could mean disqualification—and a setback that parties can ill afford this close to the polls.

Previous article
‘NO AMOUNT OF FLUFFING CAN SAVE PNC’ – JAMES BOND UNLOADS ON PARTY CRISIS
HGPTV
