URGENT TALKS IN BARTICA AS LEADERS FACE SURGE IN VENEZUELAN MIGRATION

BARTICA, Region 7 – Authorities in Region Seven convened an urgent high-level meeting in Bartica as security pressures, border concerns, and shifting community dynamics continue to intensify across the region. The session, held on Thursday, October 13, 2025, brought together some of the most senior officials in Regional Division #7, signalling what many described as a “critical moment” for border-region governance.

Assistant Commissioner Dion Moore, Commander of the Region, led the discussions with the support of Deputy Commander Woman Superintendent D. Handy, Superintendent R. Nedd, Assistant Superintendent T. Griffith, Inspector K. Gordon, and Immigration rank Woman Sergeant Dennan.

What unfolded was a wide-ranging examination of everything from porous borders and rising immigration pressures to local crime patterns and emerging threats to Amerindian communities. A strong contingent of civic and regional leaders also joined the meeting.

Among them were Regional Executive Officer K. Ward, Prime Minister’s representative E. Ward, Bartica Mayor Anthony Murray, Mazaruni Prison Officer-in-Charge C. Cameron, Fire Station Officer D. Moore, GRA Bartica Branch Manager Dr. Satish Basdeo, members of the Bartica Town Council, the Town Clerk, Regional Democratic Council representatives, and Regional Vice Chairman A. Marslowe.

Their presence underscored the weight of the challenges facing Region Seven.Stakeholders voiced concerns about escalating security issues throughout the region, emphasising the need for tighter border controls amid reports of increased cross-border movement.

Others highlighted the vulnerability of Amerindian communities, the worrying rise in illicit drug sales, and the steady flow of Venezuelan nationals appearing in settlements, issues that many said require immediate, coordinated intervention.

Calls were also made for the repainting and proper identification of road signs, as well as a stronger presence from both the KPS and VPS ahead of the festive season. Cross-border terrorism risks were also flagged as an emerging worry.

GRA Branch Manager Dr. Satish Basdeo delivered one of the few positive updates, reporting a 41 percent increase in the purchasing of road licences and a 36 percent increase in licence renewals, signs of improved public compliance in Bartica.

By the end of the meeting, stakeholders affirmed a unified commitment to tighter collaboration, stronger border-security initiatives, and a more assertive response to the complex challenges facing Region Seven. Officials said the discussions marked the start of a more aggressive, coordinated security posture as the region confronts rising pressures on multiple fronts.

Like this: Like Loading...