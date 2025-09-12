CATHY HUGHES CREDITS MOHAMED’S CAMPAIGN STYLE AND PHILANTHROPY FOR WIN’S SUCCESS

Georgetown, Guyana – September 12, 2025 – Alliance For Change (AFC) Executive Member Cathy Hughes says We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Leader Azruddin Mohamed struck a chord with voters, especially young people, by combining philanthropy, financial resources, and a fresh image that convinced many Guyanese he could deliver change.

Speaking in the aftermath of the September 1, 2025 general election, Hughes said Mohamed’s track record of helping people in need and his ability to present himself as an outsider to the traditional political system were decisive factors. “The whole concept of a philanthropist who definitely had the financial wherewithal and had the interest to reach out to people in need in Guyana was a major factor… we give Jack his jacket,” she said. Hughes added that Mohamed’s public persona, the “star boy look” of designer clothing and his social circle, also shaped how many young people connected with his campaign.

She contrasted WIN’s approach with the traditional model of large political rallies, saying smaller community-based engagements proved more effective this election cycle. “Smaller groups are what are working. Unfortunately in Guyana, there continues to be a high level of fear. So people didn’t want to be seen associated with any political party,” Hughes explained.

Reflecting on changes in the political culture, Hughes said Parliament had once allowed for greater camaraderie and constructive debate but has since become “a very violent, verbally abusive environment.” She expressed hope that the political process could again deliver more directly for citizens.

Turning to the AFC, Hughes admitted that the party has work to do in rebuilding its youth base and reaching young voters, who showed lower turnout in 2025. “Our youth group has not been as strong as it used to be many years ago. We met some very exciting young people in the last two or three months of the campaign, and I definitely hope that we can hold on to them and have them lead the way,” she said.

Hughes also noted that many AFC members are professionals who were involved in civic life before politics and remain engaged through businesses and NGOs. She highlighted her own work with Women Against Violence and training programs that assist young people with skills such as job preparation and resume writing. “For most members of the AFC, there was life prior to politics and there is life after,” Hughes said, stressing that the party would continue using those networks to support youth development.

