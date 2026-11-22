BEYOND THE MIRROR: THE STORY OF SADE HAUKE

Executive produced by @Sade Richardson, funded by Once Upon Un Temps LIFE As A TRANS in collaboration with HGPTV.

With the premiere of Beyond the Mirror, Sade Hauke launches Once Upon Un Temps in Guyana. She founded Once Upon Un Temps to support transgender women and men, and this six-part documentary is how she’s introducing the foundation to audiences in Guyana.

Sade shares her experiences in her own words, reflecting on identity, family and what it has taken to live openly as a transgender woman.

Premiered Friday, 20 November 2026, on HGPTV

Transgender Day of Remembrance