By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Just one day after bail was granted in the alleged firebombing of the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) Good Hope substation, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has moved to the Full Court of the High Court seeking to overturn the ruling, revoke the accused men’s bail, and issue arrest warrants to return them to prison.

In a Notice of Appeal filed on Thursday, November 19, 2026, the DPP formally challenged Vigilance Magistrate Teriq Mohamed’s November 18 decision admitting Alex Simpson, Timothy James, Yannick McCalman, Osafo Browne, and Shane Fordyce to bail on indictable terrorism charges stemming from the November 10 attack on the East Coast Demerara electrical facility.

Prosecution’s Grounds of Appeal: Constitutional Interpretation and the Bail Act of 2022

In asking the Full Court to set aside the Magistrate’s bail order and remand the accused pending trial, state prosecutors contend that Magistrate Mohamed committed serious errors of law and failed to properly weigh critical public-interest and national security considerations:

Gravity of the Offence & National Security: The DPP argues that insufficient consideration was given to the extreme seriousness of the alleged terrorist attack, the strength of the prosecution’s case, and the potential national security and public-service implications of targeting critical power infrastructure forming part of the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System .

The DPP argues that insufficient consideration was given to the extreme seriousness of the alleged terrorist attack, the strength of the prosecution’s case, and the potential national security and public-service implications of targeting critical power infrastructure forming part of the . Misapplication of Article 139 of the Constitution: Challenging the lower court’s constitutional reasoning, the prosecution submits that Magistrate Mohamed wrongly interpreted Article 139 of the Constitution of Guyana —arguing that while Article 139 safeguards personal liberty, it confers “no free-standing constitutional right to bail”.

Challenging the lower court’s constitutional reasoning, the prosecution submits that Magistrate Mohamed wrongly interpreted —arguing that while Article 139 safeguards personal liberty, it confers “no free-standing constitutional right to bail”. Failure to Properly Apply the Bail Act of 2022: The Notice of Appeal further contends that the Magistrate failed to properly apply key provisions of the Bail Act of 2022 , particularly statutory factors governing the seriousness of criminal charges—maintaining that the gravity of an alleged offence can itself serve as a lawful ground to refuse bail.

The Notice of Appeal further contends that the Magistrate failed to properly apply key provisions of the , particularly statutory factors governing the seriousness of criminal charges—maintaining that the gravity of an alleged offence can itself serve as a lawful ground to refuse bail. Balancing Individual Liberty Against Societal Interest: Prosecutors assert that the Magistrate failed to strike a proper legal balance between the accused men’s right to pretrial freedom and the broader security interests of society.

Procedural Posture Ahead of Full Court Review

The Full Court will now be called upon to determine whether Magistrate Teriq Mohamed’s exercise of discretion should stand or be overturned—a ruling that will decide whether the accused remain on bail or are returned to prison while the substantive terrorism prosecution advances toward its scheduled December 21, 2026 Magistrates’ Court report date. (Note: Shane Fordyce and Yannick McCalman, alongside co-defendant Jonathan Cox, also remain in police custody following their separate re-arrest over an alleged arson attack at Strathspey Primary School.)