HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Armed robberies remain Guyana’s most frequently recorded serious offence, even as the Guyana Police Force reports a continued decline in serious crime across the country.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum disclosed that 213 armed robberies were recorded between January 1 and November 8, 2026, compared with 227 during the same period last year.

That represents a 6.2 percent reduction.

But despite the decrease, robbery under arms remains the leading serious offence by volume.

Of the 213 armed robberies reported this year, 178 involved firearms.

Blanhum made the disclosure during the launch of the Police Force’s annual Christmas Policing Initiative.

The statistics also revealed that rape reports declined by 29.2 percent, falling from 185 cases in 2025 to 131 this year.

Break and enter and larceny also recorded a reduction, moving from 191 cases last year to 186 in 2026.

That represents a 2.6 percent decrease.

However, not every category of serious crime recorded an improvement.

Ordinary robbery increased from five to six cases, while robbery with aggravation rose from 11 to 12.

Larceny from the person increased from 19 to 22 cases, and burglary moved from 22 to 23.

The Crime Chief also highlighted a broader reduction in serious offences over the past five years.

According to the figures presented, serious crimes declined from 1,641 cases in 2022 to 764 in 2026.

The regional breakdown showed that the East Bank Demerara policing division, Region Four B, accounted for the largest proportion of serious crimes at 20.8 percent.

Georgetown, Region Four A, followed with 17.8 percent, while Region Three accounted for 13.2 percent.

Region Two recorded 12.7 percent, Region Six 11.1 percent and the East Coast Demerara division, Region Four C, 10.7 percent.

The remaining regions each accounted for less than four percent.

While the Police Force is reporting fewer serious offences overall, the continued prevalence of armed robberies, particularly those involving firearms, remains a significant concern.