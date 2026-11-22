By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — He survived seven terrifying hours drifting in the open Atlantic Ocean, but his 13-year-old daughter and seven-year-old grandson never made it home. On Thursday, November 19, 2026, grieving White Water resident Glenville Smith delivered harrowing testimony before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the MV Barima ferry disaster—recalling how he prepared himself for death after the vessel capsized before an unexpected life jacket saved his life.

For Smith, surviving the July 18, 2026 maritime tragedy remains a miracle forever overshadowed by the devastating loss of two beloved family members during what should have been an ordinary journey home to Region One.

Violent Rocking, Mechanical Strain, and a Rapid Capsize

Testifying before the Commission of Inquiry, Smith recounted the final hours aboard the ill-fated passenger and cargo vessel—which he estimated was carrying approximately 180 people at the time:

Final Moments on the Second Deck: Smith explained that his family had settled on the ferry’s second deck; his children were asleep on a chair, while his wife and son rested on the floor.

Smith explained that his family had settled on the ferry’s second deck; his children were asleep on a chair, while his wife and son rested on the floor. Signs of Overloading & Engine Trouble: Although the voyage initially appeared routine, the vessel began rocking violently after nightfall. According to Smith, the ferry appeared to be struggling heavily against the waves, and he believed it was both overloaded and operating on a single engine .

Although the voyage initially appeared routine, the vessel began rocking violently after nightfall. According to Smith, the ferry appeared to be struggling heavily against the waves, and he believed it was both and . Capsizing at 9:50 PM: At approximately 9:50 p.m., word spread aboard that the MV Barima was taking in water. Within moments, Smith testified, the boat capsized.

Trapped Underwater and Seven Hours Adrift Until Dawn

Caught beneath the overturned vessel, Smith struggled desperately underwater to find a way out. When he finally broke through to the surface, exhausted and facing the open sea in darkness, he believed his life was coming to an end—before an unexpected life jacket kept him afloat.

Surviving the initial sinking proved only the beginning of his ordeal:

Seven-Hour Drift: Smith drifted helplessly in the ocean for more than seven hours until Guyana Defense Force Coast Guard personnel rescued him around 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

Smith drifted helplessly in the ocean for until Defense personnel rescued him around the following morning. A Family Divided by Tragedy: While Smith, his wife, and his son survived the disaster, his 13-year-old daughter and seven-year-old grandson were among the victims who perished.

While Smith, his wife, and his son survived the disaster, his and were among the victims who perished. Staggering National Toll: Across the tragedy as a whole, a total of 76 persons were rescued, while more than 100 people lost their lives, with the bodies of over 30 victims still unrecovered.

Smith’s testimony added another deeply painful eyewitness account to the Presidential Commission of Inquiry’s record as commissioners examine the operational failures, safety lapses, and accountability surrounding one of Guyana’s deadliest maritime disasters.