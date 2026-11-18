HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Guyana’s murder figures have jumped by more than 35 percent this year, but police say the increase is largely linked to the deadly MV Barima ferry disaster, with 68 victims of that tragedy included in the country’s official murder statistics.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum disclosed the figures during the Guyana Police Force’s launch of its annual Christmas Policing Initiative.

According to Blanhum, 153 murders were recorded between January 1 and November 8, 2026, compared to 113 during the corresponding period last year.

That represents an increase of 35.4 percent.

However, the Crime Chief explained that 68 of those deaths were attributed to the MV Barima tragedy, significantly affecting the overall figures.

Without those 68 deaths, the reported total would be 85, compared with 113 during the same period in 2025.

The classification of murders also revealed 42 disorderly murders, 19 domestic murders, five executions, two robbery-related murders and 12 cases classified as unknown.

Another 73 were listed under the category of other murders, which police said included deaths arising from the ferry disaster.

The statistics also showed that 72.5 percent of murder victims were male, while 27.5 percent were female.

Region Two accounted for the largest share, recording 72 murders, or 47.1 percent of the national total.

Region Three followed with 16 murders, representing 10.5 percent.

Regions Five and Nine recorded the lowest proportions, each accounting for approximately one percent.

The inclusion of the ferry disaster in the murder figures comes as three senior crew members face criminal proceedings arising from the tragedy.

Captain Kevin Price, Chief Mate Rondell Dwayne Roberts and Goods Superintendent Delon Granderson have been jointly charged with 73 counts of murder.

The charges remain before the courts, and the accused have not been convicted.

The MV Barima capsized on July 18 while travelling to Port Kaituma, leaving 73 people confirmed dead and at least 30 others missing, according to the figures cited in the report.

A Commission of Inquiry has since been established to investigate the disaster.

While the police statistics show a sharp increase in murders, the significant number attributed to a single maritime tragedy raises important questions about how the figures should be interpreted when assessing wider crime trends.