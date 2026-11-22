By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The United States Government, acting through the U.S. Embassy in Georgetown, has issued a formal clarification reaffirming Washington’s longstanding support for the 1899 Arbitral Award, hours after international reports surfaced claiming that a U.S. official had floated the idea of Guyana ceding part of its Essequibo region to Venezuela.

In a statement posted via its official Facebook page on Thursday, November 19, 2026, the Embassy underscored that U.S. boundary policy remains completely unchanged unless altered by a competent judicial body—such as the International Court of Justice (ICJ)—or by mutual consent of both nations.

“The policy on the land boundary between the two countries has not changed. The United States reaffirms its support for the 1899 Arbitral Award that determined the land boundary between Venezuela and Guyana, which should be respected unless or until a new boundary is set by a competent legal body or with the consent of both parties.” — U.S. Embassy in Georgetown, Official Statement

Pundits Question Origin of Territorial Proposal Despite Diplomatic Reassurances

The Embassy’s statement followed an earlier release on Thursday by Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which confirmed that Guyanese officials had strongly objected during a September 2026 meeting after a U.S. State Department official suggested ceding part of Essequibo to Venezuela and offered to broker such talks:

Assurances Received by Georgetown: The Foreign Ministry maintained that Guyana has received explicit assurances from Washington that nothing has changed regarding U.S. support for the ongoing ICJ adjudication.

The Foreign Ministry maintained that Guyana has received explicit assurances from Washington that nothing has changed regarding U.S. support for the ongoing ICJ adjudication. Skepticism Among Commentators: Since the Embassy’s clarification, several political pundits and observers have questioned why the notion of territorial concessions was raised at all—arguing that floating the cession of Guyanese territory likely originated within the wider administration rather than from a rogue State Department official acting alone.

Shifting U.S.–Venezuela Security Ties Frame Regional Debate

Observers continue to weigh Washington’s diplomatic assurances against rapid geopolitical shifts between the United States and Venezuela following the capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces less than a year ago—with Maduro currently held in a U.S. federal detention facility awaiting trial:

Bilateral Military Cooperation Deal: Since the September diplomatic meeting, Washington and Caracas have moved swiftly to restore military ties. Venezuela’s interim government—led by Maduro’s former vice president, Interim President Delcy Rodríguez—recently signed a military cooperation agreement with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, though few operational details have been disclosed to date.