‘Technological Capability Must Never Become a License for Unchecked State Power’: MP Sherod Duncan Demands Answers on Facial Recognition and Data Safeguards in Smart Patrol Rollout

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) newly announced Smart Patrol rollout has sparked sharp constitutional and privacy concerns from A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan, who is demanding clear public answers on whose biometric data police will search, under what statutory authority, and with what safeguards against misidentification and political abuse.

While Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond’s rollout announcement identified the Safe Road Intelligence System (SRIS) as the reference database for automatic number-plate checks, MP Duncan pointed out that the government has failed to disclose the reference database powering Smart Patrol’s facial recognition feature—or explain how automated facial matches will be independently verified before officers take enforcement action.

“Whose facial data will police search, and where will that data come from, under what legal authority and with what safeguards?” — Sherod Duncan, Member of Parliament (APNU)

A Year of Parliamentary Inquiries Blocked on ‘National Security’ Grounds

MP Duncan noted that he has pursued legislative oversight of state surveillance capabilities in the National Assembly for nearly a year—only to see critical questions repeatedly blocked from receiving ministerial answers:

Timeline of Legislative Scrutiny: Duncan recalled tabling parliamentary questions in November 2025 regarding electronic identification and police drone surveillance, followed in May 2026 by a motion proposing the establishment of an independent Surveillance Commissioner .

Duncan recalled tabling parliamentary questions in regarding electronic identification and police drone surveillance, followed in by a motion proposing the establishment of an independent . Unanswered October 2026 Requests: In October 2026 , the opposition MP formally sought specifics from the Minister regarding the facial databases being searched, their custodians, the legal authority permitting their use, accuracy-testing results, incorrect-match rates, and mandatory human corroboration protocols—alongside inquiries into which provisions of the Data Protection Act 2023 , commencement instruments, and Ministry protocols govern the system.

In , the opposition MP formally sought specifics from the Minister regarding the facial databases being searched, their custodians, the legal authority permitting their use, accuracy-testing results, incorrect-match rates, and mandatory human corroboration protocols—alongside inquiries into which provisions of the , commencement instruments, and Ministry protocols govern the system. Speaker Disallowed Core Safeguard Questions: According to Duncan, the Speaker of the National Assembly disallowed the facial-recognition safeguards section of his questions—as well as substantive inquiries concerning data custody, access, storage, and retention—citing national security, effectively shielding the administration from answering through parliamentary channels even as it expands surveillance reach.

Warning Against Weaponizing Citizens’ Data Against Critics

MP Duncan warned that expanding biometric surveillance without publicly demonstrating enforceable legal boundaries creates a severe danger of state overreach—particularly given what he described as the government’s aggressive posture toward critics and political dissent:

“Expanding surveillance without publicly demonstrating enforceable restrictions on the use of citizens’ data creates a grave risk of that information becoming weaponized against critics.” — Sherod Duncan, Member of Parliament

Balancing Security with Accountability: Emphasizing that protecting genuinely sensitive operational details is fully compatible with transparent scrutiny of legal authority, algorithmic accuracy, independent oversight, and legal remedies for citizens wrongly identified, Duncan called on the Minister of Home Affairs to publicly disclose the governing rules and urged parliamentary authorities to facilitate substantive scrutiny.

Emphasizing that protecting genuinely sensitive operational details is fully compatible with transparent scrutiny of legal authority, algorithmic accuracy, independent oversight, and legal remedies for citizens wrongly identified, Duncan called on the Minister of Home Affairs to publicly disclose the governing rules and urged parliamentary authorities to facilitate substantive scrutiny. Checking State Power: “Disallowing questions does not answer them. Technological capability must never become a licence for unchecked state power,” the MP declared.