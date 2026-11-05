103 DEAD ON GUYANA’S ROADS AS GOVERNMENT PLEADS WITH DRIVERS TO SLOW DOWN

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – One hundred and three people have already lost their lives in 94 fatal road accidents across Guyana this year, and government officials are now pleading with motorists to slow down before more families are left mourning.

The troubling figures come as Guyana observes Road Safety Month in November, with Prime Minister Mark Phillips and Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond warning that reckless driving, speeding and poor decisions continue to put lives at risk.

But their message is simple: no destination is worth a life.

Speaking at the launch of Road Safety Month on Wednesday, Walrond urged motorists to consider the consequences of their actions before speeding, changing lanes recklessly or taking unnecessary risks.

“Every road fatality leaves families in mourning and life changes,” she said.

The Minister stressed that many road tragedies are preventable, but only if drivers and other road users begin making more responsible decisions.

“Slow down, be patient, pay attention, respect other road users,” Walrond urged, reminding Guyanese that the most important part of any journey is making it home safely.

Prime Minister Phillips echoed those concerns, warning that road safety must go beyond simply obeying traffic laws.

“It is about protecting lives and ensuring that everyone returns home safe,” he stated.

Phillips said the Government continues to invest in stronger traffic enforcement, road safety education and improvements to road infrastructure, including street lighting, road markings and traffic signs.

However, he acknowledged that these measures alone cannot prevent accidents without greater responsibility from motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and other road users.

The Prime Minister urged Guyanese to embrace the five principles promoted by the Guyana Police Force: Care, Caution, Consideration, Common Sense and Courtesy.

He also called for greater respect for speed limits and an end to reckless and distracted driving.

This year’s Road Safety Month is being observed under the theme, “Every Life Matters, Every Road User Has a Responsibility.”

With 103 lives already lost, the Government is urging citizens to recognise that every decision made behind the wheel could determine whether someone returns home.