HomeArticles103 DEAD ON GUYANA’S ROADS AS GOVERNMENT PLEADS WITH DRIVERS TO SLOW...
ArticlesCourtInfrastructureNews

103 DEAD ON GUYANA’S ROADS AS GOVERNMENT PLEADS WITH DRIVERS TO SLOW DOWN

By HGPTV
0
257

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – One hundred and three people have already lost their lives in 94 fatal road accidents across Guyana this year, and government officials are now pleading with motorists to slow down before more families are left mourning.

The troubling figures come as Guyana observes Road Safety Month in November, with Prime Minister Mark Phillips and Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond warning that reckless driving, speeding and poor decisions continue to put lives at risk.

But their message is simple: no destination is worth a life.

Speaking at the launch of Road Safety Month on Wednesday, Walrond urged motorists to consider the consequences of their actions before speeding, changing lanes recklessly or taking unnecessary risks.

“Every road fatality leaves families in mourning and life changes,” she said.

The Minister stressed that many road tragedies are preventable, but only if drivers and other road users begin making more responsible decisions.

“Slow down, be patient, pay attention, respect other road users,” Walrond urged, reminding Guyanese that the most important part of any journey is making it home safely.

Prime Minister Phillips echoed those concerns, warning that road safety must go beyond simply obeying traffic laws.

“It is about protecting lives and ensuring that everyone returns home safe,” he stated.

Phillips said the Government continues to invest in stronger traffic enforcement, road safety education and improvements to road infrastructure, including street lighting, road markings and traffic signs.

However, he acknowledged that these measures alone cannot prevent accidents without greater responsibility from motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and other road users.

The Prime Minister urged Guyanese to embrace the five principles promoted by the Guyana Police Force: Care, Caution, Consideration, Common Sense and Courtesy.

He also called for greater respect for speed limits and an end to reckless and distracted driving.

This year’s Road Safety Month is being observed under the theme, “Every Life Matters, Every Road User Has a Responsibility.”

With 103 lives already lost, the Government is urging citizens to recognise that every decision made behind the wheel could determine whether someone returns home.

Previous article
GUYANA’S FLAG CAUGHT IN INTERNATIONAL SHIP FRAUD SCANDAL
Next article
Guyanese Businesses Urged To Move Beyond Oil And Gas Contracts And Build Sustainable Enterprises
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID