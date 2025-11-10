AZRUDDIN MOHAMED CLAIMS PPP USING JUSTICE SYSTEM TO SILENCE HIM

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — Businessman and Member of Parliament Azruddin Mohamed, leader of the recently formed WIN Party, took to social media on Monday to update supporters following his second appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court in his ongoing extradition case.

In a video statement, Mohamed accused the government of orchestrating what he described as a politically motivated campaign against him. He said the hearing was adjourned to November 24 at 9 a.m. after the three Jamaican prosecutors leading the case were reportedly unprepared to make their full disclosure.

“What is more appalling,” Mohamed said, “is that these Jamaican authorities are being paid by the PPP government, even though they’re telling the public otherwise.” He claimed that Attorney General Anil Nandlall misled the public by suggesting that the United States had appointed the prosecutors, while in reality, he said, “taxpayers are footing the bill for hundreds of millions of dollars in legal fees, flights, transportation, and security.”

Mohamed further alleged that his case is being treated differently from previous extradition proceedings involving other defendants. He listed several names, including Junior De Silva and Vitesh Guptar, whose cases, he said, were handled by local prosecutors from the Director of Public Prosecutions’ office.

“Now in my case,” he added, “they’ve brought in King’s Counsel and attorneys from Jamaica, and even Glenn Hanoman, a PPP-aligned lawyer, showed up in court representing the state.” The gold dealer and political figure also referenced the earlier Lamborghini matter brought against him, claiming that the government had again spent millions of dollars on legal representation, including hiring a former Trinidadian attorney general.

He suggested that the matter would “eventually be dropped,” describing it as another example of wasteful spending driven by political spite.Mohamed’s tone turned emotional as he accused the administration of trying to “silence” him and prevent him from representing “the voice of the people.”

He framed his legal troubles as part of a broader struggle between ordinary citizens and what he called “a corrupt and incompetent cabal” running the country. “The PPP government doesn’t care about this country,” he said. “Their only aim is to get rid of me so I can’t hold them accountable.”

He also criticized senior government officials for publicly commenting on his ongoing case, calling it “blatant political persecution.”

Closing his statement, Mohamed thanked his supporters at home and abroad, from Guyana and Suriname to the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and expressed confidence that he would prevail. “We will win,” he said. “With God’s help, justice will come.”

