IDPADA-G DEMANDS JUSTICE ON EMANCIPATION DAY: “THE TIME FOR EQUITY IS NOW”

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — August 1, 2025

As Emancipation Day celebrations unfold across the country, the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly – Guyana (IDPADA-G) is urging the nation to confront a painful truth: freedom came without justice, and equity is long overdue.

In a powerful Emancipation Day statement, IDPADA-G called for urgent national action to address deep-rooted ethnic disparities that have persisted since the abolition of slavery in 1838. The organisation stressed that African Guyanese communities, despite their historic sacrifices and critical role in building the nation, continue to face structural exclusion and unequal access to economic opportunities.

“Emancipation brought no reparations, no land, and no protection from the inequalities that followed,” the release stated. “That legacy of denial still haunts our communities today.”

As part of its push for change, IDPADA-G has formally submitted a Concept Note to the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), proposing a National Ethnic Disparity Audit and Equity Action Plan. The goal is to collect data disaggregated by ethnicity, identify systemic gaps, and develop clear, actionable policies to promote fairness in public life.

The group’s proposal is not without precedent. It aligns with international commitments under the UN Decade for People of African Descent, the International Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, and the Sustainable Development Goals. But local will and support, they argue, are key to making it a reality.

Their message is direct: Emancipation Day must be more than cultural pageantry and costume—it must be a catalyst for truth, justice, and reform.

“We call on the ERC, the Government, political parties, and all Guyanese of conscience to back this effort,” the release said. “Let Emancipation Day be a turning point. Let truth lead. Let justice speak. Let equity prevail.”

For many across Guyana, the message strikes a chord. While Afro-Guyanese continue to celebrate their heritage with pride and strength, the call for equity reminds the country that freedom without fairness is an unfinished struggle.

