Friday, August 1, 2025
HomeArticlesIDPADA-G DEMANDS JUSTICE ON EMANCIPATION DAY: “THE TIME FOR EQUITY IS NOW”
ArticlesNews

IDPADA-G DEMANDS JUSTICE ON EMANCIPATION DAY: “THE TIME FOR EQUITY IS NOW”

By HGPTV
0
41

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — August 1, 2025

As Emancipation Day celebrations unfold across the country, the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly – Guyana (IDPADA-G) is urging the nation to confront a painful truth: freedom came without justice, and equity is long overdue.

In a powerful Emancipation Day statement, IDPADA-G called for urgent national action to address deep-rooted ethnic disparities that have persisted since the abolition of slavery in 1838. The organisation stressed that African Guyanese communities, despite their historic sacrifices and critical role in building the nation, continue to face structural exclusion and unequal access to economic opportunities.

“Emancipation brought no reparations, no land, and no protection from the inequalities that followed,” the release stated. “That legacy of denial still haunts our communities today.”

As part of its push for change, IDPADA-G has formally submitted a Concept Note to the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), proposing a National Ethnic Disparity Audit and Equity Action Plan. The goal is to collect data disaggregated by ethnicity, identify systemic gaps, and develop clear, actionable policies to promote fairness in public life.

The group’s proposal is not without precedent. It aligns with international commitments under the UN Decade for People of African Descent, the International Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, and the Sustainable Development Goals. But local will and support, they argue, are key to making it a reality.

Their message is direct: Emancipation Day must be more than cultural pageantry and costume—it must be a catalyst for truth, justice, and reform.

“We call on the ERC, the Government, political parties, and all Guyanese of conscience to back this effort,” the release said. “Let Emancipation Day be a turning point. Let truth lead. Let justice speak. Let equity prevail.”

For many across Guyana, the message strikes a chord. While Afro-Guyanese continue to celebrate their heritage with pride and strength, the call for equity reminds the country that freedom without fairness is an unfinished struggle.

Previous article
APNU IN EMANCIPATION MESSAGE ENCOURAGES GUYANESE NOT TO FALL PREY TO FALSE PROMISES AND NARRATIVES AS SEPTEMBER 1 APPROACHES
Next article
GTUC CRIES SABOTAGE AFTER SECOND FIRE DESTROYS HEADQUARTERS
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Pork-knocker dead after land “slides over” him in mining pit

BUSTED ON CAMERA! NEARLY 900 SPEEDING DRIVERS NABBED BY NEW HIGH-TECH...